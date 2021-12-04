



Desert Diamond Casinos launches the first phase of a new sports betting TUCSON, Arizona Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment is proud to announce the launch of its Desert Diamond sports betting capabilities at its Sahuarita and West Valley locations. The first phase of operations, which will include betting kiosks, was launched after a groundbreaking ceremony with the leaders of the Tohono Oodham Nation and the Tohono Oodham Gaming Enterprise. Through a partnership with Kambi, Desert Diamond Sportsbook will be one of Arizona’s only local operations, unlike most Arizona Sportsbooks which are managed by corporations out of state. Local ownership allows for personalized service and the profits from the operation are reinvested here. in Arizona. The first phase includes six betting kiosks on the Sahuarita site and eight at the West Valley bookmaker. Located next to the property’s two sports bars, sports betting patrons can enjoy great food, drinks, and TV screens while betting on their favorite teams. Sports betting operations will continue to expand at the Tucson, Sahuarita and West Valley locations as more kiosks and live services are added. An online bookie under the new company Desert Diamond Mobile LLC will also open in the near future. “We are delighted to bring a whole new level of gaming entertainment to our guests,said Mike Bean, CEO of Tohono Oodham Gaming Enterprise.“The new Desert Diamond Sportsbook will also add more excitement to our game rooms, where everyone will find what they are looking for. Bean went on to say: “Hosting our own sportsbook using the Kambi platform is unique in Arizona and guarantees the more personalized service that characterizes Desert Diamond casinos. The launch of the new sports betting is the latest in a series of major changes for Desert Diamond casinos, including: Live Craps, Roulette and Mini Baccarat Launch at West Valley, Sahuarita and Tucson Properties

Expanded play areas at Tucson Monsoon Room and West Valley locations

Reopening of the bingo hall at the Tucson site for the first time since the start of the pandemic

Resumption of 24/7 operations on the Tucson and Sahuarita properties Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, with three locations in southern Arizona (Tucson, Sahuarita, and Why) and one in the West Valley, is owned and operated by Tohono Oodham Gaming Enterprise, a Tohono Oodham Nation company. Additional information can be found atwww.ddcaz.comor by calling 866-DDC-WINS. Follow Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment on Twitter (@DiamondCasinos), Facebook (@DDCAZ) and Instagram (@DiamondCasinos). Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Their services encompass a broad offering ranging from front-end user interface to odds compilation, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi employs over 950 people with offices in Malta (Headquarters), Australia, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, UK and USA.

