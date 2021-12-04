EXCLUSIVE: “After 2 weeks of Love Aaj Kal, I was on Atrangi Re sets and my confidence was not that high,” Sara Ali Khan reveals: Bollywood News





Actress Sara Ali Khan gets ready for her film’s release Atrangi Re. The film is directed by filmmaker Aanand L. Rai and also stars Southern superstar Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film also marks the first collaboration between Aanand L. Rai and Sara Ali Khan. Sara has often expressed her gratitude for working with Aanand. Recently the actress had an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama and spoke at length about working with an ace director. She revealed how lacking in self-confidence she afterI love Aaj Kal 2box office performance and how Aanand helped her win back. Speaking about how the movie happened to her through Aanand, Sara revealed, “When Aanand L Rai met me at a screening and told me he wanted to direct me. Only then , I was sold because Aanand L Rai is a director that any heroine would die to work with because he presents his women so beautifully that it would be a dream come true for anyone. told me the story, I felt like if anyone other than me would do this role, I would feel it. So it just happened. “ She later expressed her feelings about working with Aanand and how he helped her become an even more confident actor. Sara said: “Outstanding! I think the timing is also very important. Atrangi Re came to see me just after leaving Love Aaj Kal 2 which did not receive much love from the public. After 2 weeks of Love Aaj Kal, I was on the sets of Atrangi Re and my confidence was not that high. Aanand Ji taught me to trust myself, Aanand Ji taught me to love myself, Aanand Ji taught me to love my character, Aanand gave me a new chance at a time when I had some most needed. “ She added, “Aanand Ji taught me not to carry the baggage of failure or success with me and be present there right now and come out and play on the front foot and do my Do my best during the action and the cut, as well know your dialect and dialogue well but also be present at the moment and react to what the environment is “. READ ALSO: Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan is stuck between two lovers Akshay Kumar and Dhanush More pages: Atrangi Re Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

