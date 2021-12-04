Hawkeye Echo actor praises Marvel’s efforts to increase diversity





Alaqua Cox, who plays Echo in the new MCU series Hawk Eye, praised the franchise for its attempts to improve onscreen diversity. Led by MCU veteran Jeremy Renner and newcomer Hailee Steinfeld, Hawk Eyehit screens in late November and is the MCU’s first vacation-themed content. After dropping the first two episodes together, the remaining four of the Disney + show are released weekly until December 22, the date of the series finale. Hawk Eye contributes to a franchise that has previously been criticized for its lack of diversity. In the past, controversies surrounding the subject have included Joe Russos’ cameo in Avengers: Endgame, where he plays a homosexual attending bereavement therapy sessions. The moment gave audiences the MCU’s first openly gay character, and while Russo described it as a milestone, he’s also been criticized as an example of tokenism. More recently, the MCU has been increasingly evident with its diversity on screen. While Chloé Zhaos Eternals wasn’t the most well-received MCU movie, it managed to advance diverse representation in a meaningful and meaningful way. As well as giving audiences their first gay superhero in Phastos, the film also featured Makkari as a deaf superhero who uses sign language to communicate. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Who Is Echo: Hawkeye’s Maya Explained (Comic Book History & Origin) Now in an interview with Disney’sCharger D23(Going throughThe Direct), Cox talks about the successes of MCU diversity. Cox, who plays the MCU’s second deaf character, Echo, praises the franchise for its enhanced diversity and portrayal. In a warm tribute to his Hawkeye co-stars, the actor also revealed how Renner and Steinfeld attempted to ease her initial nerves by communicating with her in basic American Sign Language. Check out Cox’s comments below: I am in awe of Marvel because they do a great job with diversity and representation. It means a lot to me because I feel that children of all types of cultures and disabilities deserve to have more role models to empower the next generation. I am so grateful to have this opportunity because I am one of the examples Cox’s words contrast sharply with some of the past criticism leveled at the MCU, indicating that he is making an increased effort to represent diversity on screen in a more meaningful way. As a mega-franchise, the MCU has a unique opportunity to introduce various characters to a global audience, allowing them to explore perspectives they might never have considered or seen on screen before. Representation can have a big impact, and standardizing the inclusion of Deaf superheroes can make the Deaf community feel like they are being considered and included. On-screen diversity can also provide audiences with a better understanding of aspects of diversity, such as deafness, which can positively impact the real world.

Fans of the series will be excited to learn more about Coxs’ character as Hawk Eye is progressing. It was recently confirmed that Echo will have its own spinoff series, titled Echo, giving the audience the chance to explore the character after Hawk Eye concludes. With Cox’s comments, audiences can expect to see the MCU continue to improve its on-screen portrayal in upcoming films and series, which is an exciting prospect. More: Who Is Echo’s Uncle? Yes, that’s who you think it is! Source: The Direct Hawkeye’s Giant Arrow Creates Huge Infinity Saga Plot Hole

