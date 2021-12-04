Belle Grove Tours will feature classic Christmas stories, poems | Lifestyle and entertainment

DOWNTOWN Old stories come to life in the halls of Belle Grove Plantation Mansion this month.

Every year, Belle Grove hosts vacation home tours, and with this year’s theme of Timeless Tales and Worms, each of the bedrooms in the historic homes is decorated to deliver the feeling of a famous poem, story or Christmas book.

We’ve wanted to do this theme for years, said Belle Grove executive director Kristen Laise.

Not as easy to play as the previous themes, she said this one requires a bit of research into each story or poem to provide enough for members of the local garden club to work with decorating each room.

Some rooms adapt to their theme in an understated way, while others almost explode with color, whimsy, character and joy.

In the day room, the poem Twas the Night Before Christmas, by Clement Clarke Moore, served as inspiration for the Winchester / Clarke Garden Club to adorn the room with various figures of Santa Claus and hang stockings by the fireplace neatly. .

The Nursery features the story of The Velveteen Rabbit, by Margery Williams, using Christmas decor like a paper chain garland on a tree in the corner and various childhood items to make the room feel like being inhabited.

I could sit in this room all day, said Elizabeth Dalton, outreach coordinator for Belle Grove.

Decorated by the Shenandoah Garden Club, the room includes a small mouse figure that Dalton says can be found in every room.

Other rooms include themes from the famous novel A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, and the poem Christmas Carol, by late 19th century black poet, novelist and short story writer Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Hard at work decorating the living room this week with the first Christmas tree theme, by Henry Van Dyke, area residents and Belle Grove volunteers Guy Young and Wayne Sulfridge stood back and admired 12 foot Norway spruce that they helped transport from Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm in Woodville. The tree was donated by John and Judith Tole.

Every year [John Tole] chooses a tree for us, said Sulfridge, vice chairman of the Belle Groves board of directors who also occasionally serves as a guide at the historic Manor House museum.

For six or seven years he helped deliver and decorate the tree, he said.

It’s a chance to socialize with volunteers and get into the Christmas spirit, he said.

We all do a little bit of everything, said Young, a guide and field team member, who is in his fifth year helping to decorate the holidays.

Taking things up a notch with their theme from the New Years poem Auld Lang Syne, by Robert Burns, the Colonial Garden Club in Winchester decorated the dining room with silver and gold to convey the feeling and opulence. of a New Year’s party.

The spray-painted dried flower arrangements in silver and gold create an idea of ​​exuberance and fireworks, said Kay Caldwell, vice president of the gardening club.

Belle Grove is giving each participating garden club nearly a year to prepare their theme, and Caldwell said his club’s decorating committee has contributed in a variety of ways.

The dishes on the table were from the club member Diane Ruckmans Collection and several other members helped by collecting and drying the living foliage before spraying it to match the jubilant theme.

Due to the lingering pandemic, Belle Grove is limiting its visits to 10 guests each and requiring all guests over the age of 5 to wear nose and mouth masks while on the property.

Admission will be sold on site only and on a first come, first served basis.

The Belle Grove plantation, including the Beverley B. Shoemaker Visitor Center, which includes the museum shop, exhibits and restrooms, opened on Friday.

Normal hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday to Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Belle Grove will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will close for the winter on December 31.

Guided tours of the house are offered from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday starting at every quarter hour. The first visit will start at 10:15 a.m. and the last at 3:15 p.m. On Sunday, the tours will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the first at 1.15 p.m. and the last at 4.15 p.m.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, visitors are invited to take self-guided tours. The mansion will be candlelit and there will be live music in the lounge from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission for guided and self-guided tours of the mansion is $ 12 for adults or $ 11 for members of the military, AAA, national parks, and those 60 and over. Students ages 6 to 16 and members of the National Trust for Historic Preservation enter for $ 6. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

For more information visit www.bellegrove.org.