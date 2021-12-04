WeHo attack leaves victim shaken and could be part of a larger criminal trend





Matthew McGrath, a resident of West Hollywood for five years, spent two weeks in hospital and underwent several surgeries after being assaulted in the early hours of November 15. “I have always felt safe in this neighborhood,” said McGrath. McGrath was on his way home along San Vicente Boulevard after a night out with friends at Abbey Food & Bar when he heard “insults, profanity”. “I’m not sure exactly what, but a few minutes later I just felt a very brutal force in my body, passed out and passed out,” McGrath said. McGrath woke up alone, with his wallet and cell phone missing. The next day he went to the hospital for tests. McGrath, who suffered a broken jaw, spent two weeks in hospital with injuries that doctors say were caused by a blunt object. McGrath filed a police report two days after the attack, but he hasn’t heard much from the West Hollywood police station since. Meanwhile, other “unprovoked and extremely violent” attacks have taken place in West Hollywood. The night after McGrath’s assault, one person was beaten and stabbed on Santa Monica Boulevard. David Cook, 44, was arrested for the stabbing last month. Two similar attacks involving a different man using a baseball bat and cutter on November 18 resulted in another arrest last month, according to the WeHo Times. MPs, who have not returned a request for further information, have not confirmed whether these other attacks are related to what happened to McGrath, but the timing looks suspicious, McGrath said. “We have a crime here and there in West Hollywood, but I’ve never heard of it for days in a row,” McGrath said. “Similar assaults, similar attacks, that just doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.” McGrath said the attack was unprovoked and could have been linked to his sexual orientation, but given the recent increase in armed robberies and other crimes, he urged everyone to be alert to his environment. “No matter how safe you think you are, wherever you are it can happen,” he said.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/local-news/weho-attack-leaves-victim-shaken-could-be-part-of-larger-crime-trend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos