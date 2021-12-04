Hollywood stuntwoman Maria Hippolyte opens up about work with the Avengers, leads the way for women of color

Disguised as an Amazon warrior for Gal Gadots Wonder woman can throw a shield at you might seem like an incredible working day, but, for stuntwoman Maria Hippolyte, it’s just another Monday.

As a stuntman in the movies, you could ride a motorcycle one day, fall from a roof the next, or fight someone with a sword. The list goes on, admits Hippolyte. I know everyone says that, but two days are never the same.

Hippolyte, originally from east London, began her career as a circus artist, before training to become a professional stuntwoman, which involved taking high-level diving, taekwondo, gymnastics, diving lessons. underwater and climbing.

Since signing up to the British Stunt Register five years ago, only the second black woman to do so, Hippolyte, has worked alongside Scarlett Johansson, Captain America star Chris Evans and the late Chadwick Boseman. .

My first day on the set of Wonder Woman was nerve-racking, says Hippolyte. It was one of my first jobs, so it was a big deal for me. The choreography of the fight scenes was very demanding technically and physically, and the training was intense.

The days were also incredibly long, with 10 to 15 hours of filming. As we were supposed to be on the Amazon island of Themyscira, we spent hours running up and down the beach to prepare each scene well, then there were more rehearsals in the evening when I would kick, punches and falls. It was crazy, but I loved every second.

British stuntwoman Maria Hippolyte during Black Panther training (Photo: Maria Hippolyte)

Hippolytes’ stunt work in the 2017 DC superhero film earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble. Since then his career has grown steadily, working on some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters including Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Black Panther.

Film the climax of Avengers: Endgame is one of the highlights of my career, if not of my life, admits Hippolyte.

We were in the middle of a battle streak and I could see Chris Evans to my right as Captain America, as well as Robert Downey Jnr as Iron Man and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. I couldn’t believe we were shooting this historic scene, and I was a part of it.

The atmosphere on the set was unbeatable. I will never forget him.

Although rare, stuntmen are known to sustain serious injuries or have fatal accidents on set. Daniel Radcliffe’s two-time stuntman David Holmes broke his back during filming Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, and in 2017, Joi Harris was killed on the set of Deadpool 2.

But Hippolyte insists that while injuries are an integral part of the job, she always felt in good hands.

There can be some dangerous stunts, but I’ve always had complete faith in the people I’ve worked with, be it the other artists or the stunt coordinator, she explains.

Hippolyte at Black Panther world premiere (Photo: Maria Hippolyte)

Given my background in the circus, there has always been an element of risk in my work. If I ever feel fear, I put it aside and trust my training and the choreography. I thrive in the variety of work, and that comes with some challenges.

I know I’m going to take a hit every now and then, and I’ve been prepared for it, but so far the worst injury I’ve had is a strained hamstring.

As Britain’s second black stuntwoman after Amanda Foster, Hippolytes’ work helped pave the way for a new generation of women of color to work in the industry.

This is a fact that she is incredibly proud of. Movies like Black Panther have brought much-needed diversity to the arena, but we still haven’t caught up here in the UK. We needed this movement five to ten years ago, she says.

Hopefully in a few years we will see the effects of these movies really kick in as we inspire a new generation of people of ethnicity to get involved in stunts. It would be amazing, and while I’m always happy to support anyone trying to make their way in the industry, I never wanted to be a role model. I’m just doing my own thing.

That being said, I think the most important thing to remember is that stunts aren’t for everyone. There aren’t many people who are happy to be hit by a car or to be thrown over someone’s shoulder. I can see where this lack of diversity is, but, more importantly, I can see the skills, dedication, and motivation it takes to become a stunt performer. This is not an easy task.

Hippolyte recently finished filming the last Impossible mission, working with Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson on the revolutionary franchise’s seventh installation.

Surrounded by so many A-listers, has Hippolyte ever become a star?

Sometimes, but not who you would expect, she laughs. Sure, it’s great to work with so many famous faces, but it’s the other stuntmen who really get me excited. People like Heidi Moneymaker, who is Scarlett Johanssons’ stunt double in the Marvel movies, and Andy Lister, who is simply an unbeatable stuntman.

They are so talented and passionate. It’s amazing to have a front row seat to watch them work. They look invincible.

However, it was also amazing to see Tom Cruise in action, driving fast cars, flying planes and jumping from buildings. He really does all his own stunts. He’s 100 percent the real deal.

As for Hippolytes’ next project, she remains silent, but promises a big one. It’s my first gig as an understudy for a lead actress, instead of working in the cast of the ensemble, so it’s a lot of responsibility, she says.

I have to make sure I get the perfect movement and physique for this particular actress, to match her manners and to make everything look real. It’s a very tough job, but I’ve never been one to shy away from hard work.

I have always been very determined with a good work ethic. The more I can learn from a job, the better.