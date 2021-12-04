Citizen Ashe directors on Arthur Ashe and Hollywood’s fascination with tennis

Tennis has a little moment, says Rex Miller, co-director of Arthur Ashe’s new documentary Citizen Ashe by CNN Films, HBO Max and Magnolia Pictures.

I have made a few tennis movies, and being a tennis player I love to watch them.

Miller is not alone in this love.

Citizen Ashe, the new documentary about Ashe, the American tennis legend who became the first black man to win not only the US Open but later Wimbledon, had its theatrical premiere in New York on Friday. But the doc isn’t alone among the impressive lineup of tennis movies and TV shows that have recently seen the light of day.

This year also saw the release of Warner Bros. king richard, which follows the story of Richard Williams, father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. In addition, Netflix Incalculable the sports documentary series featured an episode centered on American tennis player Mardy Fish. And in 2019, Amazon made a documentary called Resurfacing about British tennis player Andy Murray. Tennis legends are even popular with teens John McEnroe stars as Mindy Kalings Netflix series narrator I have never.

But Sam Pollard (MLK / FBI, Mr. Soul!), who co-directed Citizen Ashe with Miller, believes that the recent wave of tennis content is not necessarily about tennis, but rather the sporting wealth of inspiring stories.

None of these movies are really about tennis. It’s about more important things, said Pollard Filmmaker. king richard tells the story of his family persevering despite enormous obstacles. And Arthur’s story, I think, is more about his activism, his personal journey and tennis is more of the backdrop to that.

Any tennis player who is a person of color understands and is likely familiar with the legacy of what Arthur Ashe has accomplished both on and off the court, Pollard added. I think today’s athletes rest on the shoulders of Arthur Ashe, Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Bill Russell, and so many more.

In total,Citizen Ashe took five years to make. Miller and his team decided to bring Pollard in later in the process to help make some changes, because, as Miller explains, there were so many rich details in his life that it was hard to decide. what to leave on the cutting room floor.

I like to put everything in the pot. ohh, this is interesting, oh, this is so interesting. How not to put that in? And there were a lot of things that I found really interesting that were basically killed off as we say my little darlings were killed one by one, Miller said.

Luckily for him, killing darlings is one of the Pollards’ specialties.

You always have to make tough decisions. We had a section in the movie about Arthur’s book A Hard road to glory, and even though we thought that was a very important part of his life we ​​just couldn’t make him as strong as we thought so he ended up on the editing room floor, said Pollard . When you do biographies some people have to put it all in, but I take the opposite view. I always try to bring out the most important things in a dramatic and emotional way. What if the other stuff is still in her life [but] not so dramatic, I will leave it aside because I believe that a documentary is not just about information. It’s about telling a very dramatic story that has texture and undertones. And we were able to accomplish this with Citizen Ashe.

Citizen Ashe hits theaters in New York on Friday and in Los Angeles on December 10. It will air on CNN and air on HBO Max in 2022.

Main image: Arthur Ashe at Wimbledon 1975, courtesy of CNN Films and HBO Max.