Tom Holland and Zendaya joke about “Spider-Man” stunts with their height difference





During an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” this week, the two cast of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” said they had to adjust to their height difference when doing stunts, especially for a scene where Spider-Man was playing by Holland, is supposed to hold MJ (Zendaya) and swing them across a bridge. Spider-Man was supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and then walk away, Zendaya explained on the show. For the uninitiated, Zendaya is a few inches taller than Holland. And as a result, things turned out a little differently than expected. “Because of our height difference, if we were on the same point – we were tied up – I landed before him. My feet obviously touched the ground before him,” she said. Holland intervened, “And I’m the superhero. I’m supposed to look cool,” he said, as Zendaya laughed. “And she was landing… and my feet were swinging under me and then she was grabbing me.” The end result, as both gracefully demonstrated on the series, makes Zendaya look more like the superhero than Holland, lifting her leg as the two land. “You were actually very adorable about it,” Zendaya noted, of Holland. “You would be like ‘Oh my God, thank you.'” Fun stunts aside, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which hits theaters on December 17th, has already been a hit. Tickets for the film’s websites overcrowded on Monday, with fans complaining that ticketing sites like AMC were being backed up. As more films return to theaters, which continued to face challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, the hype around such a popular superhero could help cinéplexes finish the day. year on a good note.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/04/entertainment/spider-man-tom-holland-zendaya-height-stunts-cec/index.html

