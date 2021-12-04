Wicked Karma Presents: Bollywood Circus NYE ​​Party at Emerald City Trapeze Arts, Seattle, WA

Bad karma is back in force for that new year’s eve extravagance! It’s time to celebrate in ultimate style at this breathtaking location Emerald City Trapeze Arts!

For this event, you MUST be 21 years of age and over and show proof of vaccination or covid test negative within 72 hours (It’s the law!)

THE STRONG POINTS

State-of-the-art light and sound illuminate the large dance floor !

Seattle’s favorite DJ Gabbar play the best Bollywood music all night long

Special Aerial circus show to sizzle and dazzle the New Year’s countdown

Several full staff cash bars

Food available for purchase

Festive party favors (while stocks last)

Changing room Available

Amazing on the exclusive floor VIP lounge with Added benefits:

On-site parking (the name under which your order appears will be given to the parking attendant)

Open places for “first come, first served”

Free aperitifs 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. (while stocks last)

Unlimited drinks in your own dedicated bar

Tickets: Buy early to save! Prices will increase as the big event draws near!

Groups: Benefit from reduced group rates on tickets for groups of 5+ or 10+

Dress code: Dress to impress. Semi-formal and / or cocktail attire is recommended.? A cloakroom will also be available if needed.

Car park: Paying private parking nearby near the SODO station. Parking in the public street. Take a VIP ticket for on-site parking included. If certain parking spaces are not claimed, we reserve the right to offer them in addition to the ticket.

Leaving responsibly: Please do not drink and drive. Opt for carpooling (for example, Uber or Lyft), a taxi service, or a designated chauffeur company to get home safely.

Must be 21 and over to participate. All sales are final ; no refund or exchange. Prices are subject to change while stocks last.

ALL PARTICIPANTS SHOULD SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE TEST RESULT FOR ENTRY (test result must be within 72 hours of the event)

DIGITAL COPY OF VACCINE RECORD OR TEST RESULT ACCEPTED

YOU CAN SHOW US A PHOTO ON YOUR PHONE.

Wicked Karma requires you to wear a mask upon entry and throughout your stay at the site, except when actively drinking / eating. We also encourage you to keep a social distance with other customers and to use hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.

This ticket is a revocable license and may be taken and admission refused upon reimbursement of the purchase price appearing therein and is grounds for foreclosure and cancellation without compensation. The holder of this ticket (Holder) voluntarily assumes all risks and dangers inherent in the game or the event for which this ticket is issued, whether it occurs before, during or after it, including, but without ” limit therein, the finding and / or spread of COVID-19, and agree that the organization, venue, presenter, agents, participants or players are not responsible for any injury, illness or death resulting from such causes. The Holder recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat to individual and public health, that COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease transmitted by human contact and by respiratory droplets (including in the air and via common surfaces ) and the Cardholder may contract COVID-19 during the match or event for which this ticket is issued. The holder undertakes by using this ticket not to transmit or help to transmit a description, an account, an image or a reproduction of the game or the event to which this ticket is issued. Violation of the above will automatically terminate this license. The Holder accepts that the license included in this ticket may be withdrawn and that the Holder may be expelled from the game or event for which this ticket is issued in the event that the Holder violates any law, ordinance or site regulations. . The Holder authorizes the organization sponsoring the game or event for which this ticket is issued to use the Image or likeness of the Holder as part of any video or other transmission or reproduction of the event to which this ticket relates.



