Taylor Swift sends flowers to Don McLean after song breaks ‘American Pie’ record





The singer sent flowers to Don McLean, whose song “American Pie” first set the record when it reached number 1 in 1972, lasting around 8 minutes and 37 seconds. The new version of “All Too Well”, which is part of Swift’s reissue of her 2012 album “Red”, lasts just over 10 minutes. “What a class act! Mclean said of Swift in a Instagram post thanking the artist for the flowers. In a note to McLean, Swift wrote about the singer’s impact on her music. “I will never forget that I stand on the shoulders of giants,” Swift wrote. “Your music has been so important to me. Sending love from one LONG SONGS author to another.” McLean spoke of losing first place last month in a report, expressing no regrets after holding the record for nearly 50 years. “There is something to be said for a great song that has power,” McLean said. “‘American Pie’ has remained at the top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has dethroned such a historic piece of art. Let’s face it, no one ever wants to lose that # 1 spot, but if I were to lose it to someone a, I’m of course glad it’s another great singer / songwriter like Taylor. ” This isn’t the only record Swift broke after releasing “Red (Taylor’s Version). With the album, she also set the record for the most part simultaneous US Hot 100 entries by a female, with 26 songs from the album making the Hot 100 chart. The record previously was 18 songs, which she set in 2019 with the album “Lover”. The Grammy-winning singer released “Red (Taylor’s Version)” last month, a recording of her acclaimed 2012 album “Red”, known for hits like “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Getting. Back Together “. The re-release is part of Swift’s efforts to reclaim ownership of its first catalog, after record director and music director Scooter Braun took control of the main recordings of his first six albums in 2019 through an acquisition agreement.

