Drake’s selfie at Oklahoma City Thunder game is a surprise for a couple

OKLAHOMA CITY First of all, everyone wanted to know why Drake, a world famous rapper, was sitting in Oklahoma City on a Wednesday night to watch a trivial Thunder-Rockets game.

The next question: who was the talkative elderly couple next to him, and did they know who the celebrity in the red fur coat was?

Well I knew his name was Drake, Renee Stanley told The Oklahoman, but I didn’t know he was a rapper, and I didn’t know how popular he was. But let me tell you, everyone around me is letting me know.

Drakes’ new parents are Renee, 71, and Jim Stanley, 75, of Oklahoma City. Yes, it was thanks to my new parents that Drake captioned a selfie with the Stanley’s which he shared with his 97.2 million followers on Instagram.

Credit Renee Stanley for the legend.

Just tell everyone you were your new parents, Renee told Drake when asked if they could take a selfie.

And that’s when my phone blew up, Renee said, because he did.

In the photo, Drake and Jim Stanley are having fun. Renee is looking at Drake rather than the camera.

The Stanleys, known on the internet as the old couple next to Drake, have gone viral.

Laughed and hooted at being called old people, Renee said. We don’t think we were old, although I guess we are.

Renee had friends from Alaska to New York who contacted her.

She got a call from her grandson, an OU student, who follows Drake on Instagram.

Oh my god, grandma, I’m Drake and I see you! He told him.

He’s about to fall, Renee said. I am a big hit with the grandchildren.

There was talk of Drake being in Oklahoma City to see an old friend, but no one seemed sure. Maybe he advises Joe Castiglione in the search for coaches OR. Maybe he’s just interested in the NBA Draft 2022 lottery and the major implications that a Thunder-Rockets game can have on it.

Who knows, but the Stanleys said he was at the game to support Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who, like Drake, is from Toronto.

Gilgeous-Alexander hugged Drake after the game, as did Luguentz Dort, another Thunder through Canada.

We know each other, obviously being from the same town, said Gilgeous-Alexander, who appears to be more of a fan than a close friend of Drakes.

Gilgeous-Alexander, like everyone else, said he didn’t know why Drake was at the game.

I guess he just wanted to come and watch basketball, Gilgeous-Alexander said.

If Drake came for basketball, a 114-110 Rockets win, so maybe he stayed for the Stanley.

They became quick friends.

The ice was broken when Jim Stanley complimented Drakes’ coat. Then Renee Stanley said she loved the Drakes earrings.

Jim and Drake talked about hockey. Jim was an Edmonton Oilers fan during the Oklahoma City Barons era and Renee told Drake his grandfather was from Quebec.

We just had a conversation like anyone sitting next to you at a game, Jim said. It’s just that it’s a big deal and I’m not.

We weren’t intimidated, Renée said, because we didn’t know him.

Renée even mentioned the one-who-must-not-be-named.

We were talking about Oklahoma sports, and I made the comment that Lincoln Riley, I said, that sum —- took everybody and went to USC. And he laughed about it, so maybe he thought, well, these people have no idea and I can talk to them.

Drake was shown on the jumbotron in the third trimester. After that, during each timeout, a handful of fans lined up to take photos with the Grammy-winning artist.

When you think of celebrities sometimes and how real snobs they can be, he was just an ordinary person and was very cordial to us, Jim said. I appreciate that.

And now Drake has two more fans because of it.

At the end of the game, said Renee, he stood up to look at me and I said, Drake, you are just lovely.

And he kissed my hand. “