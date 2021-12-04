The ups, downs and whoas of Annie Live!

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As a return to live-action TV musicals after a long pandemic hiatus, NBC Annie live! really hit the thematic nail on the head. Particularly in its narrative as the stage musical rather than the familiar version of the 1982 film, Annie has plenty of ideas that resonate until 2021: the fulfillment of wishes as a response to gaping inequality; political speeches on investing in infrastructure to heal the nation; crooks grabbing personal tragedy for financial gain. In addition, there is a very cute dog!

The NBC version was not perfect; it suffered from a rushed pace at the beginning and a strange momentum on stilts towards the end. Anyone who perhaps hoped they could gradually adjust to the odd bald cap Harry Connick Jr. wore as Warbucks dad had to face the fact that the bald cap would haunt each of his scenes. But the most important elements were there: Celina Smith was fantastic in the lead role, supported by a stellar set of orphaned Annies friends dancing wholeheartedly. At that point, Harry Connick Jr. must have awkwardly said he was glad Broadway was back? It was out of date! The feeling is real, however. This is nice to see these weird, often spotty, always fascinating live musicals come back on tv.

HIGH: The luminous Celina Smith and her cohort of children’s theater actors. Like Annie, Celina Smith brought a clear voice and all the sunny enthusiasm needed to carry the show. She was joined by many other orphans from the Disney Channel School of Shout Your Lines! theater kid-isms, which for Annie is just. Make us feel like proud parents in the school auditorium by rooting you all!

HIGH: children’s cups! Turning around the whole stage, bouncing off the mattresses and hitting hard all over the place, but miraculously, didn’t collide or hit each other’s brains.

LOW: Breathless pace. Perhaps in keeping with the school’s play energy, there was barely a pause between each scene and song, as if director Lear DeBessonet was keen to make sure TV audiences weren’t sure they were watching. don’t bother. Without the space for the big landing moments, things started to feel relentless and didn’t give the audience a chance to be as involved as they could have been in the performances. Taraji P. Hensons Little Girls was particularly victimized, speeding up in a way that stifled comedy. Give us faces, poses and a few more seconds to make these jokes happen!

HIGH: Sandy, a very, very good dog. Sandy was played by a dog named Macy who is arguably the most experienced Annie Performer Throughout The Production: After being rescued from a shelter in Oklahoma, Macy played Sandy more than any other dog in the history of exhibitions.

HIGH: The Wendys radio commercial of the 1930s? Commercials in live musicals can often be miserable, but it was quite fun to see a Never Fully Dressed-style Wendys commercial. The only downside is that once you see one you really want all of them to be that way. Give us the weird eye drops made with radio sound effects! Give us NBC trying to figure out how to get people to sign up for Peacock, but with pre-WWII references!

LOW: The times when Taraji P. Henson fails to lock it down. In some sequences, Hensons Miss Hannigan is perfect. She plays big, wacky cover scenes well and is excellent in all the rhythms of super thirsty characters. She also does a duet with Daddy Warbucks. (That’s no small feat when played by Harry Connick Jr.) But Hensons Hannigan was a big dumb thirsty and not enough sadness and threat. Because Henson plays her as a funny instead of a ridiculous, unpredictable alcoholic who is infamously humorous, the motivation for the show’s antagonist is a bit toothless. His despair is not naked enough.

LOW: The folds that formed at the top of Harry Connick Jr.’s head due to his baldness: Why did he look like Megamind from the film Megamind???

HIGH: It’s fun having a Warbucks Daddy who can sing along! Of course, most theatrical productions hire excellent vocal performers for Warbucks, but in many film releases or in high profile filmed performances Warbucks tends to go for actors who are serious and gruff on the face. voice. A Warbucks that’s almost hammered during songs, as Connick plays it, is a fun change to how the character is often portrayed. It makes him warmer, but it also fuels the characters’ egos in a way that befits such a pompous guy.

HIGH: Including the often cut Wed to thank Herbert Hoover and NYC It is important for today’s children to learn about the existence of Herbert Hoover through song, and also to witness a Star to Be who gives their all on three BUCKS, two BAGS, a me. (Plus, NYC is easily three times better than the number of Lets Go to the Movies of 1982!)

HIGH: Tituss Burgess and Megan Hilty entering. And all the public is fine Yes, Let’s do it.

LOW: A key element was missing at Easy Street. Easy Street should be sloppy, loud, and drunk, and while Tituss Burgess and Megan Hilty were much-loved additions to the production, the trio of them plus Taraji P. Henson didn’t quite have the chemistry that this number does. requires. In an ideal version, Easy Street is so hot and exciting that you sort of wonder if it’s incestuous? This Annies version patted at a pleasant heat.

HIGH: Guy with the beard! The totality Annie The set is strong, but it was especially fun to see a bearded actor, Jacob Keith Watson, do the essential theatrical work of playing various roles throughout the show. He was the laundry guy who resists Ms. Hannigans ‘advances, he is a resident of one of Herbert Hoovers’ slums, he is a hot dog seller, he advises Roosevelt on the New Deal, and he is great. in all of that. No more beards, please.

HIGH: Nicole Scherzingers stars as Grace. Like, literally very high. She wanted to remind everyone that she is a musical theater person at heart by kicking so high, so much. His performance consisted mainly of assaulting the camera and kicking, but hey, good kicks!

LOW: The many advertisements giving us conflicting information about everything that is going on in Sing 2. A singing competition? And also the story of a young pig faced with his fears? And also the importance of the family? Not clear, but it sounds noisy.

WHOA: Wait, there is usually no helicopter scene? Once you’ve seen the 1982 film, it’s easy to forget that an elaborate rescue scene isn’t usually part of the plot of Annie. The standard plot actually resolves quickly once Warbucks and Grace consult the FBI and unmask the Rooster and Lilys plot, with no dangerous stunts involved. So much easier! Perhaps to make up for the lack of aviation drama, Annie live! just added layers of endings: with Lily and Rooster revealed and Sandy’s return leading to a set of arcs, then a commercial break, then another often-cut number, New Deal for Christmas and a cover of Tomorrow. All cute endings, but yes, so many endings.