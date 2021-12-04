Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Shweta Bachchan offer support to Mallika Dua after the death of her father Vinod Dua | Bollywood





Bollywood celebrities Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Bachchan, She is Mirza and Sonali Bendre were among many celebrities who offered their condolences to Mallika Dua after the death of her father, veteran journalist Vinod Dua. Comedian and actor Mallika Dua took to Instagram on Saturday night and informed fans and followers of Vinod Dua’s death. She shared a photo of him laughing, along with a memo in his memory. Vicky Kaushal went to the comments section and wrote: Love and strength to you Mallika. Farhan Akhtar added, Love and condolences. Shweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre also dropped similar comments. Zoya Akhtar wrote, I’m so sorry. I send you all my love and strength. Aditi Rao Hydari said, Love and prayers to you and the Mallika family big hug and healing. Dia Mirza also said: Love and strength to you and your Mallika family, our deepest condolences. The respect. Gauahar Khan said she will keep Mallika and her sister in her prayers. Pray for all the strength of your sister! Truly a hero of journalism, raised very strong children. May God keep your parents happy in Heaven! Stay strong and adorable like you are Mallika! his comment read. Vishal Dadlani wrote, Love and Strength, @mallikadua. My heart is breaking for you, as well as for the rest of us. Her strength and immaculate ability to ask courageous questions was truly inspiring. + In her note, Mallika called Vinod the bravest, irreverent, compassionate and funny man she has ever known. A self-taught legend with the heart of a lion who roars in rebellion until his last breath. He feared nothing, much less death. Thank you for being the BEST dad in the world. I’m sure you and mom are eating chapli kebab and chatting about Mallika itna kyun ladti hai sabse. Kaise manage karegi (Why does Mallika fight so much with everyone? How is she going to get by?) Reads part of her post. Also Read: Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Dies At 67, Mallika Dua Says He’s “With Beloved Wife Chinna In Heaven” Throughout the week, Mallika kept his followers updated on his state of health and said he has not been doing well since the start of the year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/vicky-kaushal-dia-mirza-shweta-bachchan-offer-support-to-mallika-dua-after-dad-vinod-dua-s-death-101638634497045.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos