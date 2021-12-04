Animated documentary “Flee” tells of teenage boy’s escape from Afghanistan to DenmarkExBulletin

Scott Simon chats with Jonas Poher Rasmussen, director of the animated documentary “Flee”, about his friend’s escape from war-torn Afghanistan and the struggle to find his identity in Denmark.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Jonas Poher Rasmussen grew up in a small town in Denmark and, at the age of 15, befriended Amin, a slightly older boy from Afghanistan who was in foster care because he had fled his country alone. Years later, Jonas Poher Rasmussen has told his friend’s story, and it is more complex, disturbing and poignant than he ever thought. “Flee” is the title of their new animated documentary, which premiered at Sundance and is Denmark’s entry for Best International Feature at the 94th Academy Awards. Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen is now joining us from New York. Thank you very much for being with us.

JONAS POHER RASMUSSEN: Thank you very much for inviting me.

SIMON: So since your teenage years, has Amin always seemed reluctant to tell his story?

RASMUSSEN: Yes. You know, I met him when I was 15, and he came to my small, rural Danish hometown. And I was, of course, curious as to how and why he had come. But yes, no, he didn’t want to talk about it.

SIMON: And what has changed these days? I mean, in the animated documentary there are parts – you know, you ask Amin to lie down. It almost looks like therapy.

RASMUSSEN: Yes. But, you know, the fact that he’s lying down with his eyes closed and speaking in the present tense really comes from an interview technique I learned while doing radio. I have a background in radio and have done a ton of radio documentaries in Denmark. And this technique for him to lie down is really for creating presence in his voice, especially when dealing with stories from the past. So, to bring people back to a specific situation, you have to lie down, close your eyes, and speak in the present tense in order to really create a presence in the way of speaking.

SIMON: Did the animation make it easier for Amin to speak?

RASMUSSEN: Oh, absolutely. With animation, we could keep it anonymous. And the fact that he wouldn’t have a public eye on his story – because what you see in the movie, what you hear in the movie is the very first time he’s shared his story.

SIMON: Yeah. When we meet Amin in the first pictures, he’s an adult, an accomplished scholar. He has love in his life. What you start to appreciate when he tells his story is all the dread and dread that occurred before he arrived. It begins with the Russian occupation of Afghanistan and the takeover of the Taliban, then the exile of his family in Moscow and his political oppression, his corruption, his smugglers. And I want to ask you about a particularly haunting sequence when members of his family are taken by smugglers on a merciless march through a dense, cold forest. What was it like for him to relate?

RASMUSSEN: You know, I think the whole testimony was really tough. And sometimes you could really tell you – we walked into an area of ​​his memories that was really hard to talk about. And this specific sequence was certainly one of them. And you feel in his voice, you know, that all of a sudden he would have a hard time remembering the details, and he would kind of slow down. And that – all of a sudden it became more of an emotional journey.

SIMON: Amin and his family run away, only to be sent back. I don’t want to tell the whole story, obviously, because it’s so beautifully presented in the movie, but it reminds you of the moment we see people in front of us, we don’t know what they did to make it there. happen, do we?

RASMUSSEN: Yeah, exactly. And you don’t know what people are carrying, you know? Amin carried this story for over 20 years, and I never knew it.

SIMON: It’s clearly difficult for Amin to speak. And look; you and I are both looking to get people to do just that.

RASMUSSEN: Yes.

SIMON: But have you ever wanted to tell him, it’s okay, let’s stop, no need to go into detail?

RASMUSSEN: Yes. But, you know, at first we had this deal that we were just trying it out, you know? I think I did between 15 or 20 interviews in the space of, I think, three or four years. But, you know, the first year, a year and a half, the deal was – the deal was that we were just trying that. And if it didn’t work for him, if it didn’t feel comfortable, he always had the option of saying it wasn’t working, and he could sort of leave. He had a backdoor.

SIMON: Yeah. You know, I was struck by the fact that in Denmark, as he got older, Amin could tell that he had started to understand that he was gay. But he couldn’t tell that other members of his family were still alive in Sweden.

RASMUSSEN: Yes. Yeah, and, you know, Amin came out to me when I was 16. Like, that – like, that’s always been a natural part of him to me. But then, of course, when we start talking, I kind of realize that this is a double coming out story. It’s about, I mean talking to his family as a gay man, and he’s the one telling me about what happened in the past.

SIMON: And why couldn’t he tell people that he had other family members alive?

RASMUSSEN: For different reasons, but mostly, he got this false story from the human traffickers who brought him to Denmark.

SIMON: Yeah.

RASMUSSEN: And he thought he had to stick with that.

SIMON: Is Amin safe now? I mean, even if your movie wins the Oscar, I – are you worried that the Danish government, the European Union will say, you know, look; you entered the country illegally? You must be fired, or you must be prosecuted.

RASMUSSEN: Yes. It was a big concern for me when we kind of started the project. But then we kind of got his file from the government and got a lawyer to look at it. And what he saw right away was that he was not granted asylum because of his history. He got asylum because he was – he came to Denmark as a minor refugee from a war-torn country. So I was, of course, excited when we learned that. And I told him, and he was happy too. But you can also tell in his face – you know, he just went back 20 years and all those years he couldn’t – where he had to keep the secret, where he felt like he had to keep the secret. , and the fact that he couldn’t reunite his family because he had to say they were all dead. So there is no legal issue for him – like, the only reason he stays anonymous is because he always wants to keep control of his story.

SIMON: Among so many poignant and gripping footage, there’s one that would make anyone in the news business cringe, and that’s when Amin’s family lives in vile circumstances. And he notes how the press would come just long enough to get some snapshots of the poor refugees living in misery. And they would put it on the air and go home, and nothing would change. What do you hope people who see “Flee” will see in all of the stories we make and broadcast about refugees today?

RASMUSSEN: It’s hard to really tell the refugee story because often refugees are described simply by what they need and not as the complex individuals that we all are. So I think my hope is that with “Flee” – it comes from within a friendship, and I hope it brings a lot of nuance to it.

SIMON: Jonas Poher Rasmussen, who is the director of the animated documentary “Flee,” currently showing in theaters in Los Angeles and New York – more cities in January. Thank you very much for being with us.

RASMUSSEN: Thank you very much for inviting me.

(EXTRACT FROM DAFT PUNK’S “VERIDIS QUO”)

