It’s official! Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to get married in the presence of family and close friends; big Bollywood reception to follow | Hindi movie news





Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is one of the most talked-about weddings in Bollywood this year, but sources say it will be a very private affair. ETimes announced that the star couple took the plunge on December 9, and now sources are revealing details of the wedding and the big Bollywood-style reception that will follow at a later date. A source close to the development told ETimes: “The wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is going to be a private and intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends present. The couple are delighted to share their joy with their friends and supporters. in the industry too. We hear that they will be having a celebration for the industry at a much later date. ” The “intimate” wedding should have 120 guests. The Sawai Madhopur District Collector confirmed the news to the media while stating that all COVID-19 protocols will need to be followed and insisted that all guests be fully vaccinated. “We have been informed by the organizers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and that the events will take place between December 7 and 10,” said Rajendra Kishan. According to our sources, the wedding festivities will begin with a sangeet on December 7, followed by the mehendi on December 8 and the wedding on December 9. The celebrations will end with a reception on December 10. To ensure rock-solid security, 100 bouncers from Jaipur have been hired and Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed outside the wedding venue.



