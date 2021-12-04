Bollywood actors found dead at home in Mumbai





The bizarre deaths of some of the Bollywood actors left a lasting impression on the fans. Over the past two years, amid Covid-19 lockdowns, several Bollywood actors have left for Heavenly Abode. A few of them were found dead under mysterious circumstances. Famous actor from MirzapurBrahma Mishra was found dead at his residence in Mumbai onDecember 2. The 36-year-old actor’s untimely death shocked everyone. Brahma’s body was found in suspicious condition at his residence on Yari Road in the Versova region. Brahma’s sudden death has sparked speculation although a heart attack was the cause of the actor’s death. This is not the first time that a Bollywood actor has been found dead under mysterious conditions. Here are many other actors who have died under suspicious circumstances. Om Puri Veteran actor Om Puri was found dead on January 6, 2017. A heart attack was reportedly the cause of death. However, the autopsy report claimed the actor died from a head injury. Om Puri was alone at his home at the time of his death. Parveen Babi Parveen Babi was the first Bollywood star to appear on the cover of Time magazine in 1976. Parveen’s death remains an unsolved mystery, as his body was found at his home on January 22, 2005. Media reports era claimed that Parveen’s body had been lying in the residence for three days. The actress is said to have died by suicide and she is also believed to be suffering from schizophrenia. Kritika choudhary Actress Kritika Chaudhary, who appeared in several television series, died suspiciously in June 2017. Kritika’s body was found in a building near Char Bangla in Andheri, Mumbai. Local residents had informed the police of the stench coming from the apartment. Police investigation later revealed that she had been murdered for just 6,000 rupees. Sameer sharma Television actor Sameer Sharma committed suicide in August 2020 at his residence in Mumbai. Sameer had died two days before the body was found. Company guards found him dead in the apartment. Sushant Singh Rajput Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old actor is said to have committed suicide at his home in Bandra. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

