7 Bollywood actors and their lesser-known siblings





Bollywood actors and their siblings who stay out of the spotlight

Bollywood celebrities have always been in the spotlight for their unlimited fan base, constant paparazzi stares and frenzied fans, sometimes their parents and siblings are familiar with the media and fans, but most of them they avoid attention.

Well, being famous has its advantages but also its dangers. Not all celebrities have siblings who get the same attention. Some Bollywood celebrity siblings have dabbled in films like Aishwarya Rai Bachchans’ brother Aditya Rai tried to produce Dil Ka Rishta in 2003, but it was a box office dud.

On the contrary, some celebrity siblings have carved out successful careers in fields other than Bollywood. For example: Rhea Kapoor is a fairly well known name in the fashion world who also happens to be actress Sonam Kapoor, a fashion stylist. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is passionate about fitness and runs her own fitness centers.

Famous Bollywood Actors and Their Unknown Siblings

Famous or not, Bollywood celebrities worship their siblings like no one else. So here we are exploring a list of Bollywood siblings that are not as popular as their siblings.

1- Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor

Heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Ridhima Kapoor, oddly chose a career in fashion over joining Bollywood like the rest of the Kapoor fraternity. Ridhima Kapoor Sahni is the name behind the fashion brand Ara.

Ridhima also runs a jewelry line on behalf of R Jewelery By Ridhima Kapoor Sahni. She married the industrialist Bharat Sahni, based in Delhi. As for Ranbir, he is the most promising Bollywood actor of the time, responsible for outstanding performances in films like “Sanju”, Rockstar, Barfi, Bachna Ae Haseeno and many others.

2- Alia Bhatt & Shaheen Bhatt

Unlike Alia Bhatt who always wanted to be an actress, her older sister Shaheen Bhatt did not find her calling so easily. She struggled with depression most of her adult years. She finally returned to her normal life at the age of 29. Today, she lives happily with her parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt.

In May 2019, Shaheen wrote the book I’ve Never Been (One) Happier which talks about his struggles with depression. As for Alia, she happily courts Bharahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and rides high on the success horse of her latest outing Raazi and others.

3- Akshay Kumar and Alka Bhatia

Akshay Kumar has run the Bollywood Industry for over three decades, but his younger sister Alka Bhatia doesn’t like to be in the spotlight unnecessarily, she is married to businessman Surendra Hiranandani, co-founder of the Hiranandani Group.

Surendra Hiranandani and Alika tied the knot in 2012, a year after the divorce from first wife Priti Hiranandani. Alka was also divorced, mother of a daughter from her first marriage. She started her career as a film producer with the Bollywood film Fugly (2014).

3- Deepika Padukone & Anisha Padukone

Born into a sporty family, sisters Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone have this natural flair for athletics and sports. Deepika grew up to be a successful model and actress while her sister Anisha proved herself on the golf course.

Anisha started playing golf at the age of 12 and is now one of the best female amateurs in the country. Dad is too proud of his not-so-little daughters.

4- Anushka Sharma & Karnesh Sharma

Wife of the captain of the Indian cricket team, Anushka Sharma is one of the most beautiful female Bollywood celebrities of her time. She made her debut with Shahrukh Khan in 2008 in the Bollywood drama film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Unlike other star siblings, Karnesh has found her way into directing and producing films.

Since moving to Mumbai, he has been associated with films like NH10. He is co-owner of Clean Slate Films Production House with his sister Anushka Sharma.

5- Arjun Kapoor & Anshula Kapoor

Son of producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor Arjun continues to advance Kapoor Khandan’s legacy by contributing to Indian cinema. The 34-year-old actor has been featured in box office blockbusters like Ishaqzaade, Gunday, and Ki and Ka. Arjun is currently involved with Malaika Arora in a romantic relationship.

Anshula Kapoor, meanwhile, chooses to stay out of the spotlight by taking jobs in Romania, Gurgaon and Mumbai. She is employed as Operations Manager Associate Licensing & Merchandising at HRX (Hrithiks fashion brand).

6- Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Siddharth Chopra

Priyanka and Siddharth were born to Ashok and Madhu Chopra who were both doctors in the Indian Army. As Priyanka continued her modeling career, Siddharth chose to stay away from the glam world. Sissy Priyanka was crowned Miss World 2000 and her brother Siddharth completed his culinary studies in Switzerland to open a pub in Pune called The Mugshot Lounge.

Author, designer, photographer or any other professional, the Bollywood celebrity siblings have proven themselves in sectors other than Bollywood. They can be shy in front of the camera and not so much in public appearances, their wisdom successes and accomplishments make noise for them. What’s your favorite Bollywood sibling duo?