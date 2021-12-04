“It feels good to finally be considered an actor”: Radhika Seth, celebrity of “Call My Agent: Bollywood”

Actress Radhika Seth, who recently made her acting debut with Netflix’s “Call My Agent Bollywood,” said she was happy audiences are enjoying her work.

In an exclusive interaction with Free Press Journal, Radhika said it feels good to finally be seen as an actress and not just a social media influencer.

“It’s great. I was a little nervous before the show premiered because I had never had a release before and I didn’t know what to expect. But now I’m glad people have it. watch and enjoy my work, really nice to finally be seen as an actor and to be able to see that now people have something to refer to when they see my work, “Radhika said.

Sharing his overall experience working on the show, Radhika said, “It was my very first acting experience and I think every day was a learning lesson. Every other day I was learning new things about the camera or the acting or just how it all works. “

In ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’, Radhika plays the role of Nia, a young girl who wants to enter the world of talent management. The show revolves around four talented agents, played by Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra, and how they manage to save their sinking business.

The young actress also believes that there are quite a few similarities between Nia and Radhika. “My character Nia is moving from Goa to Bombay with the hope of working in the industry and I too have moved from Delhi to Bombay to be an actor. I think innocence and how lost it is at first, finding a place for herself in the industry is exactly what I was faced with for a few years as I had no idea what to do and how it all worked. But Nia finally gets the job and starts to work, just like me, ”Radhika said.

Radhika also said she was nervous about working with veteran actors like Kapoor and Razdan. However, she said she learned a lot from them while filming.

“Most of my scenes were with Rajat sir and he was such an amazing person to work with. With each scene he would read lines with me and help me understand my character. From him I learned how to do it. character works and what everything has to go in the character analysis right before the scene. He was always teaching me to review the whole episode and not just that scene that we were shooting for so that I had a better understanding. He was always asking me to think like the character and not just like Radhika, ”she said.

“Soni Madame is the nicest, warmest person I have ever met, on and off the set. It was an amazing experience working with her. She always brought us food and on sets as well, Madame always gave me advice and taught me a lot of things, “Radhika added.

Radhika wished she had made her acting debut with films. However, she is more than happy with her debut on an OTT platform. “We haven’t had any movies released in theaters for a year and a half because of the pandemic. And OTT is getting bigger and bigger and the biggest actors are now working for OTT shows or movies. There may be. – to be a few years old, I would have expected and I would have been happier if I had made a movie, but at the moment I’m more than happy, “Radhika said.

When asked how difficult it was for her, as a newcomer, to land a role, the actress said, “It was really difficult. Over the past six years I have took acting workshops and auditioned hard for myself even to line up the meetings because people wouldn’t meet you if you’re not from the industry and if they don’t know who you are. So it was extremely difficult for me to navigate, but it’s very good, I think everything is going at its own pace.

Radhika added that actresses like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have always been his inspiration. “They are both women from outside the industry. And no matter what we say about how the industry promotes nepotism, they are women who have proven us wrong in this regard. came out of nowhere in the industry and they ruled the industry, not just in India, they ruled it globally which is amazing, “said Radhika.

Posted on: Saturday December 04, 2021 2:24 PM IST