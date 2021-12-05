Korean celebrities who have expressed their attachment to Bollywood





You cannot just stop watching Bollywood movies once you have started with them. There is no going back! With a gripping storyline, legendary actors and Bollywood’s unique way of using song and dance in movies, Bollywood proudly stands as one of the greatest film industries in the world. As South Korean culture has become famous in India lately, credit goes to their popular K-pop groups and aesthetic Kdramas, which have a growing number of fans in India. While some of these Korean celebrities have mentioned their love for Bollywood, take a look to find out. Kim Namjoon aka BTS General Manager You clearly live under a rock if you’ve never heard of BTS before! BTS or “Bangtan Sonyeondan” (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) is a popular K-pop group whose fame and popularity spread from west to east! This sensational group, with the power of their catchy music and very compelling lyrics, have gained consistent fame in India over the past few years. Namjoon, leader of the boy group, had explained how he sang the song by Daler Mahendis Hit Tunak Tunak tun when he was in school. I could say that the most famous Indian song in Korea is Tunak Tunak Tun, ”said the frontman. It’s really famous. I sang it when I was a college kid when I was 14. he added again. Not only music, Namjoon also expressed how famous Indian culture is in South Korea. She is very famous here. We see it in textbooks, in fairy tales. So we have so many fantasies; the mystery, the Taj Mahal, the beautiful people, ”he added. Jimin Park or BTS Another member of the BTS group, In one of their live sessions, a member of the group, Jimin, adorably referred to Mochi by his fans, as being asked by one of his fans about watching the hit movie. 3 Idiots and expressed how much he loved watching it! The director of the film expressed his gratitude by thanking the Kpop star on Twitter. Jackson Wang from GOT While not a household name like BTS, GOT7 is also a successful pop group with a loyal fan base in many countries including India. Aghase, most of them also Indians, continues to ask idols questions about Indian food and culture often when related to idols. In one of these concerts, Jackson, a rapper and TV star, mentioned his love for Bollywood. I really wish I could go to India, I love India so much. I also watch Bollywood movies, he said, which thrilled many fans. VAV As mentioned, Jimin isn’t the only Korean idol who enjoyed watching 3 Idiots. The successful group VAV showed their love for Bollywood and said that they absolutely love watching 3 Idiots and many other Bollywood movies. In fact, they’ve also expressed interest in working alongside 3 Idiot actor Aamir Khan. Baek Jin-hee Another well-known Korean actress, Baek Jin Hee, had expressed her love for King of Bollywood Khan Shah Rukh Khan. Although I don’t know the language, I think the artists are very good at acting, singing and dancing. And Chak’s! India is my favorite Hindi movie, she says. READ ALSO – Bradley Cooper reveals he was held with a knife while picking up his daughter from school

