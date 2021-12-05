Mallika Dua pays moving tribute to Father Vinod Dua, Bollywood friends send love and strength





Actress and comedian Mallika Dua has lost her father, senior journalist Vinod Dua, six months after losing mother Chinna Dua to Covid-19. Both of her parents were hospitalized earlier this year after contracting the coronavirus. Since then, the journalist’s health has deteriorated and he has traveled back and forth to hospitals. Mallika, who had kept friends and social media followers up to date on her father’s state of health, shared the news of his death on Instagram. She posted a long note in tribute, calling her father her “first and best friend”. “There will never be another like you. My first and best friend. My Papaji. Always ready to have a good time. Always up for a challenge. Loved a good fight. Always there for her children. A self-taught legend with the heart of a lion who roars in rebellion until his last breath. He feared nothing, much less death. Thank you for being the BEST dad in the world. I’m sure you and mom are eating chapli kebab and chatting about “mallika itna kyun ladti hai sabse.” Kaise manages karegi ”. “The bravest, irreverent, compassionate and funny man I know. Which guy. An ordinary boy born to Nabi Karim who took over and won until the end. Padmashree Vinod Dua. Even at your weakest, you have given Indian journalism historic judgment. No reporter will be randomly slapped with a sedition case because Vinod Dua fought this fight for them, as he always has. Heaven is so lucky, it has my whole life. We will not live in fear and grief forever. We will live with pride and gratitude because look at the amazing parents we have. I wouldn’t trade my fate for anything. It gave me Vinod and Chinna. No one has a double chance. Bohot Umda, ”Mallika wrote. Mallika has starred in some web series and appeared in comedy reality shows. Several showbiz friends reached out to send prayers and condolences, and urged Mallika to stay strong. “Hugs and lots of love Mallika,” actor Pulkit Samrat commented. “I pray for all the strength of your sister! Truly a hero of journalism, raised very strong children. God keep your parents happy in Heaven! Stay strong and adorable. Like you are Mallika,” said actress Gauahar Khan. Vishal Dadlani wrote: “Love and strength, @mallikadua. My heart is breaking for you, as well as for the rest of us. Her strength and immaculate ability to ask courageous questions was truly inspiring. “Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar said:” Love and condolences … “ Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/mallika-dua-pays-emotional-tribute-to-father-vinod-dua-friends-from-bollywood-send-love-and-strength-4519517.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos