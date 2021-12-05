Entertainment
Concept artist Lawrence Weiner dies at 79
Lawrence Weiner, a leading figure in the conceptual art movement and contributor to the City of Vails Public Art Collection, died Thursday at the age of 79.
Weiner is best known for his text-based art installations, which use words and phrases printed in sans-serif fonts to harness the power of language and create unique artistic experiences. His installations can be found on buildings and structures around the world, and thanks to a generous 2018 donation from the Vicki and Kent Logan Collection, Weiners’ legacy will live on in Vail in the form of his 2001 artwork, In as far as valley deep is at one point, which is installed on the west exterior of the Vail Valley parking structure.
The Logans are longtime residents of the valley, and they contributed this original piece from their own private art collection. The work was created by Weiner in 2001, and was purchased and installed by the Logans in their Vail home until 2018.
We selected this piece by Lawrence Weiner because it is about man’s relationship to our time on earth or, if you will, here in the Vail Valley, the Logans said in a joint statement. We enjoy the evocative thought that the land and its treasures and more specifically, the Vail Valley existed long before we all arrived and cherished the place, and will continue to exist long after our time here in the valley.
When the piece moved to town, Molly Eppard, the public spaces art coordinator, said she was able to work with Weiner to modify the room for her new home.
When it was transferred to us, we were able to work directly with the artist to determine the scale, color, materials and layout, Eppard said. We were incredibly lucky to have this opportunity, so it was personalized for the Vails site.
The bright blue color of the letters was carefully selected by Weiner to evoke the sapphire blue sky that surrounds residents and visitors for miles into the valley, and the location of the installation connects the text message to the mountain landscape that rises all around.
Weiner himself was very pleased with the installation of this piece in Vail and expressed his gratitude at the conclusion of his work in the summer of 2018.
The privilege of being able to integrate my work into such a stunning landscape leaves me speechless, Weiner explained to Eppard that his work is now in the City of Vails Public Art Collection. The only thing I can say is how lucky the job is to be in such an environment.
Weiners’ visit makes this permanent installation of his work in the valley a much more precious gift to the community.
It was an incredible opportunity to include his work in the City of Vails public art collection for all to enjoy for many generations to come, Eppard said.
Born in 1942 in New York City, Weiner received many prestigious accolades during his pioneering career, including a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Ludwig Museums Wolfgang Hahn Prize, and the Roswitha Haftmann Foundation Prize. He left an indelible mark in the art world over his 50 year career and left a piece of that legacy on the Vail Valley.
The power of nature, the power of humanity, or the fragility of both, the Logans said. This open ended question / reflection combines our love of art, its ability to ask us to look at our lives, and our love of the Vail Valley, all in one piece.
