Aparna Sen congratulates her daughter Konkona Sen Sharma for receiving an international award on her birthday for Geeli Pucchi | Bollywood





Konkona Sen Sharma won the Asian Academy Creative Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role on Friday. The actor also celebrated his 42nd birthday on the same day. Konkona’s mother, Aparna Sen congratulated her on social media. Congratulations to my lovely and talented daughter for winning the Best Asian Actress award at the Asian Academy Awards! That too on your birthday! So, so proud of you, Coco-ma! Aparna tweeted, with a painting of Konkona. Congratulations to my lovely and talented daughter for winning the Best Asian Actress award at the Asian Academy Awards! That too on your birthday! So, so proud of you, Coco-ma! pic.twitter.com/MozcnuUSf4 – Aparna Sen (@senaparna) December 3, 2021 Konkona responded to the tweet saying, Mammaaaa !!! Thank you [heart emojis] (squirming). “Many people wished and congratulated Konkona in the comments section. One person said: Happy birthday and congratulations to @konkonas, she really deserves it. & said, let’s make sure we did. missed any of his movies! Another said, happy birthday to the extremely talented @konkonas. And congratulations. Please work more. We want to see Konkona Sensharma, the actor, more. Calling Aparna her favorite Bengali actor, one fan wrote: You have been my favorite Bengali actress. Now your daughter takes this position. My respect for her has grown tremendously because she is one of those rare people with thorns. Konkona received the international award for his portrayal of Bharti Mandal in the Netflix film Anthology Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi. The film also starred Aditi Rao Hydari. Read more: Aparna Sen: When I act in my films, I do not benefit from my supervision Aparna, actor and director, has previously played Konkona in films such as Picnic, Mr & Mrs Iyer and 15 Park Avenue. Earlier this year, the duo collaborated again on the movie The Rapist. The film had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival this year. Konkona made her acting debut in Bengali films as a child artist with Indira. She later appeared in Ek Je Aachhe Kanya. She won the national award for best actress of the year for Mr. and Mrs. Iyer in 2002.

