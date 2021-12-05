Entertainment
Daily Deals: Nintendo Switch Bundle, Discounts on PS4 Games and More
It’s the first weekend since the end of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and while most deals have caught fire, there are still some solid sales you can salvage from the ashes. Even nearly five years after its release, the Nintendo Switch Bundle for $ 299 is still expected to be one of the hottest sellers this holiday season, and it’s still in stock right now. And, Best Buy has some great deals only available today that can enhance your home entertainment setup, with sales on LG soundbars and 4K TVs. It’s definitely a big week for holiday shopping, so you don’t want to miss out on the deals that are out there.
Today’s Deals December 4, 2021
Save on Bowflex training equipment
It’s never too early to start thinking about your New Years Resolutions, and instead of buying a membership to go to the gym, you can bring the gym to you. There is a big sale on Bowflex workout gear right now on Amazon, with many different price points to jump on. From the Bowflex Kettlebell to the full home gym and treadmill, there are plenty of options to suit your budget.
PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games still on sale
PS4 and PS5 games are still on sale, even after the big Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. From discounts on big PS5 exclusives like Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, to PS4 games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you can save now on PlayStation gifts for family and friends, or yourself.
Our best Cyber Week sales still available
Some persistent Cyber Week sales are still hanging around, and we’ve rounded up some of the best here. If you’re still in the market for a Nintendo Switch, check out the Walmart bundle that came with a carrying case and Nintendo Switch Online membership.
PC Cyber Monday deals are still available
The RTX 30 series cards are, unfortunately, still very difficult to find, even during the holiday season. The best way to grab one is to grab a prebuilt gaming PC. Right now, you can check out deals for an Alienware Aurora RTX 3080 gaming PC for under $ 2,000.
Cyber Monday consoles and accessories offers
Several incredible Cyber Monday game offers are still available. Get great deals on the Nintendo Switch console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Secretlab gaming chairs and more.
