Screen Presence – Chinadaily.com.cn





Good variety shows can dig into what older people really need and want and shed light on how to deal with the challenges they face.[Photo provided to China Daily]

More and more entertainment programs are focusing on the elderly, Wang Qian reports. Actress Leanne Liu keeps her television on for 24 hours, fearful of going out and unable to use the technology, she says, before appearing on the reality show. Summer refuge which ended on November 25. After her husband died in an accident in 2011, Liu lives alone in Shanghai. His lifestyle, similar to that of many elderly people aging alone in China, has raised concerns on social media. China has more than 264 million people aged 60 and over, including 80.8 million aged 70 and 35.8 million over 80, according to the Seventh National Population Census. “As the country enters an aging society, the TV show aims to call on audiences to pay more attention to the issues and challenges facing older people and to break ageist stereotypes. Their today will be our day. tomorrow, “a representative for the show said in a statement. written response to China Daily. Under the direction of the Chinese National Committee on Aging, the 10-episode show, which premiered in Bilibili on September 23, brings together three people over 60 and people in their twenties for a “social experience.” 21 days to see how the two generations get along. Two other elderly people who appear on the show are Zhu Zengde, 89, a former businessman, and Wei Yongzheng, 81, a retired teacher.

