Film review: the black thriller Del Toros shocks and amazes | Entertainment

With stunning performances from a star-studded cast, gorgeous sets, and brilliant cinematography and direction, Guillermo del Toros’ latest film Nightmare Alley is one of his best.

Adapted from William Lindsay Gresham’s novel, the second adaptation, following the 1947 film starring Tyrone Power Nightmare Alley, uses the tropes of cinema noir to tell a story that is at once terribly dark, deeply human and utterly timeless.

Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, a carnival mentalist who goes solo on more intimate shows for richer crowds. As Carlisles’ act evolves, so does his greed, eventually leading him to a side gig as a false spiritual medium. In no time, Carlisles grows too big for his crook.

As a film about crooks, Nightmare Alley cynically lets most of the characters cheat each other. Rarely does someone show real concern for others. From the start, Carnival Master Willem Dafoes teaches Carlisle how to exploit drunken war veterans as carnival attractions. This scene begins with the two leaving a man dying in an alleyway and running away, as he has outlived his use.

Nightmare Alley paints a full picture of the seedy side of America in the late 1930s, but not a nice one.

Carlisle is presented with a long shot of him pulling a body into a shallow grave and setting the surrounding house on fire. From the first minute, it’s impossible to look away from Cooper and his performance only gets better. Carlisle starts off as a new man with a blank slate, drawn to join the carnival as a fresh start, he learns the secrets of each act of carnival, setting the stage for events later down the road. And when he finally leaves on his own, audiences know Carlisle so intimately that not even the slightest mannerism from Coopers, as the character can go unnoticed once he starts filming. The Carlisles arc starts off slow but begins to snowball at the end of the first act, culminating in the film’s jaw-dropping final scene.

Equally powerful is Cate Blanchett as the films’ femme fatale, Dr. Lilith Ritter. Introduced as a skeptic at one of Carlisles’ shows, she soon becomes his psychologist as well as his confidante. Blanchett is a towering presence, even dominating Cooper in many of the scenes they share. Fortunately, the two also have great chemistry and are constantly playing on each other.

Sometimes they’re bitter rivals, each subtly trying to undermine everything the other does. Sometimes they are lovers, albeit guarded, reflecting the relationships of the hardened detective and the femme fatale that are so grounded in classic blackness.

Ritter is a dark reflection of Carlisle. As Carlisle uses cold reading and close observation to learn everything about a person, Ritter uses his skills as a psychologist.

The two are able to strip a brand quickly and deftly with just a few words in just a few minutes. When Carlisle does this, his entertainment is an entertainer, after all. But in Ritter’s hands, the details become poisonous, as everything she notices begins to look like a weapon being used against the other person.

Nightmare Alley is starred even in its supporting cast. In the biggest role outside of the lead roles, Rooney Mara plays the wife of Carlisles Molly Cahill, the moral center of the film with a knack for always speaking what audiences think. Ron Perlman, Toni Collette, and David Strathairn play carneys in the first act, each a full three-dimensional character. The carneys are endearing, take Carlisle as one of their own, and worry about him like family once they sense his ambition is leading him down the wrong path.

Richard Jenkins plays Ezra Grindle, the subject of Carlisles’ greatest hangman, and a towering presence. Although their roles are little more than cameos, Mary Steenburgen and Tim Blake Nelson appear in some of the best scenes, which has kept me going.

Unlike the common image of film noir, Nightmare Alley is all in color, but those colors are great to watch. The film is beautifully staged, lit and shot. At first, the colors are warm, with bright yellows that stand out. As the plot becomes more dramatic, the visuals change to match. Subsequent scenes are drowned in an icy dark blue, making even the wide-aperture sets feel claustrophobic.

As del Toro added film after film to his repertoire, each felt more mature than the last. With Nightmare Alley we see a master director at work. While he elicits defining performances for his career, he draws the public’s attention to every detail. The way Cooper holds his cigarette; where Jenkins chooses to sit in a room; the speed at which Mara flips through a sketchbook. Each of these actions conveys so much about the inner lives of the respective characters without a word, and del Toro makes sure they’re highlighted, but does so without the audience knowing about it.

Like mentalism, there is a trick to making movies, and it’s one that Del Toro perfected.

Nightmare Alley hits theaters on December 17th.

9/10

Jeff Bulmer is a UBC Okanagan graduate and film buff who has written numerous stories and reviews for The Daily Courier and The Phoenix