Chris Cuomo fired after reviewing role in Andrew Cuomo scandal

CNN fired Chris Cuomo following revelations about his involvement in handling the sexual harassment scandal that forced his brother Andrew to step down as governor of New York.

The cable news channel owned by WarnerMedia announced Cuomos’ dismissal in a statement on Saturday saying the company had hired an outside law firm to look into the situation.

The review revealed more information that showed Cuomo had crossed the line in his role of advising Andrew Cuomo on how to handle allegations that he harassed 11 women. Andrew Cuomo resigned his governorship in August.

Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further assessment of new information revealed regarding his involvement in defending his brothers, the company said.

We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review and terminated it, effective immediately. During this review, additional information has emerged. Despite the termination, we will investigate if necessary.

Cuomo, 51, was informed of his dismissal by CNN Chairman Jeff Zucker, according to a person familiar with the situation who has not been permitted to comment publicly.

The firing of Cuomo, who joined CNN in 2013, ends a chain saga, where there was an internal struggle to rationalize the actions of the anchors, which were a blatant violation of journalistic ethics.

CNN suspended Cuomo on Tuesday, a day after the release of a report from the New York State office Atty. General Letitia James showing the journalist was deeply involved in training his brothers’ defense against harassment charges.

Later that week, an outside law firm was asked to review the 1,500 pages of Chris Cuomo’s testimony and other documents, such as text messages. The investigation revealed a material violation of CNN’s journalistic standards which prohibit an employee from acting on behalf of a public figure or political cause.

Apparently, the breach went way beyond what Chris Cuomo told CNN management about how he advised his brother when the case first came to them in the spring.

There is also talk among CNN insiders that another problematic issue involving Cuomo has surfaced which may have been a factor in his dismissal.

CNN executives grew weary of defending Cuomo, who also entered a heated public showdown in 2019 after a man called him Fredo, an unflattering reference to a character in The Godfather. Earlier this year, former ABC News executive producer Shelley Ross wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times in which she said Cuomo inappropriately touched her at a party where the two worked together.

Cuomo referred to his departure in a statement posted on Twitter.

This is not how I want my time on CNN to end, but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother, he said. So let me say that, as disappointing as it is, I couldn’t be more proud of the Cuomo Prime Time crew and the work we did as the # 1 CNN show in the la more competitive. I owe them all and I will miss this group of important people who have done such an important job.

CNN now faces the challenge of piecing together prime-time programming that was solid since Cuomo took over the 9 p.m. EST time slot in 2018. Cuomo Prime Time, where the hosts’ combative style was fully posted, had been CNN’s most-watched program in recent years.

Michael Smerconish will fill Cuomos Hour next week. The network does not have immediate plans for a permanent replacement.

CNN executives backed Cuomo when it was first revealed in May that the star was involved in staff calls with his brother as he battled harassment charges. After the publication of the investigation into James, Andrew Cuomo resigned on August 10 to avoid a likely impeachment trial.

Chris Cuomo gave a statement to the state attorney general’s office in July. According to the texts of the report, Chris Cuomo has weighed firmly on the communication strategy of his brothers’ response to the scandal as it unfolded earlier this year and offered to investigate at least one claim.

He is quoted as saying he had information about a woman who accused the former governor of unwanted touching at a wedding reception. I have a lead on the daughter of the marriage, he wrote in a text to the governor’s senior assistant, Melissa DeRosa, according to the report.

The report also states that Cuomo sought information about a story reporter Ronan Farrow was working on about Governor of the New Yorker.

Cuomo joined CNN after appearances on ABC News, which included work on Good Morning America and Fox News. His father, the late Mario Cuomo, also served three terms as governor of New York.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, CNN backed out of a long-standing policy that Chris Cuomo did not report on his brother. The two have appeared on the air a dozen times together as Andrew Cuomo became a laudable figure in his aggressive communications efforts as New York City was hit hard by the virus.