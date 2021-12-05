Edinburgh Rugby takeaway: it’s entertainment, the cap can still suit Magnus Bradbury and the festive derbies should be Christmas crackers





If you want to be entertained, head to DAM Health Stadium It was a bit strange to hear Mike Blair lament Edinburgh’s failure to shine after they had just run in four tries to earn a bonus point over Benetton and stay on Leinster’s heels atop United Rugby Championship. Coaches’ commitment to entertainment is commendable, but it’s hard to imagine his predecessor, Richard Cockerill, being so upset by such a result. The former English hooker once said: If you want to have fun, go to the theater. In Cockerills’ defense he has never seen his team play at Edinburgh’s new compact stadium with its fast plastic pitch. The new arena lends itself to a vibrant rugby brand and the hope is that Edinburgh can continue to use it to their advantage next year. Register to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise The cap may still fit the Magnus Bradbury club centurion < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6%"/> The Edinburgh and Benetton players line up for a minute of applause in memory of Siobhan Cattigan, the Scottish women’s international whose death at 26 was announced this week. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) In making his 100th appearance for Edinburgh, Magnus Bradbury joins an elite group of bottom line club centurions. The man of the match against Benetton can now keep Simon Taylor, Ally Hogg and Roddy Grant company. Bradbury received a commemorative cap to mark the occasion on the pitch after the match and the entire Edinburgh team were there to pay their respects. The full-back forward has faded from international radar in recent seasons, but memories of his role in the 38-38 draw with England at Twickenham in 2019 remain fresh. If he can maintain his form over the next few weeks, a recall to Scotland is within his grasp. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Edinburgh 24-10 Benetton: the capital club pass second while Blair Kinghorn and Darcy Gra … The 1872 Cup clashes are to be savored The Glasgow Warriors got their hands on the 1872 Cup last May for the first time in four years, but, in its current form, it is Edinburgh who will enter this season’s renewal as a favorite. Unlike past seasons, the competition will be played over two games (rather than three) with the first game at Scotstoun on December 27 and the return to BT Murrayfield on January 2. Glasgow was faster and smarter last time around and took advantage of playing two of the three home games. They won’t have that advantage this time around, but Edinburgh will have to readjust to play at Murrayfield after thriving on the artificial turf of their new pitch. Expect big crowds and two ultra-competitive contests. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:59.8%"/> Darcy Graham of Edinburgh always tries to entertain and scored the first try against Benetton. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) A message from the editor: Thanks for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:88.05%"/> Magnus Bradbury is presented with a cap to mark his 100th appearance in Edinburgh by club co-captain Grant Gilchrist following the victory over Benetton. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

