The Crypto Daily Movers and Shakers December 4, 2021





Daily Video Technical Analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripples XRP Bitcoin, BTC to USD, slipped 5.01% on Friday. After losing 1.26% on Thursday, Bitcoin ended the day at $ 53,687. After a mixed morning, Bitcoin hit an intraday high of $ 57,599 in the early afternoon before reversing. Hitting the first major resistance level at $ 57,324, Bitcoin slipped to an intraday low of $ 51,333. The extended sell-off saw Bitcoin drop through the day’s major support levels and FIB 23.6% to $ 53,628. Finding late support, however, Bitcoin broke through the third major support level at $ 53,487 and FIB 23.6% to end the day at $ 53,600. The short-term uptrend remained intact, despite the latest pullback to $ 51,000. For bears, Bitcoin would need a sustained decline through the 62% FIB of $ 28,814 to form a near-term bearish trend. The rest of the pack In the rest of the majors, it was a bearish day on Friday. Cardanos ADA fell 9.47% to take the lead, with Ethereum (-6.59%) and Litecoin (-7.52%) in deep red. Bitcoin Cash SV (-4.65%), Binance Coin (-3.96%), Chain link (-5.07%), Crypto.com coin (-4.77%), and XRP ripples (-5.14%) also struggled, while Polkadot fell only 0.66%. During the current week, the total crypto market peaked at $ 2.712 billion on Wednesday before falling to $ 2.329 billion on Friday. At the time of writing, the total market cap was $ 2.438 billion. Bitcoin dominance peaked at 43.01% on Monday before dropping to 41.07% on Friday. At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin dominance stands at 41.69%. This morning At the time of this writing, Bitcoin was up 0.22% at $ 53,805. A bullish start to the day saw Bitcoin drop from an early morning low of $ 53,567 to a high of $ 53,823. Bitcoin left major support and resistance levels untested early on. Elsewhere, it was a mixed start to the day. Bitcoin Cash SV (+ 0.11%) and Litecoin (+ 0.20%) joined Bitcoin in positive territory early on. It was a bearish start for the rest of the majors, however. The story continues At the time of writing, Crypto.com Coin was down 4.17% to lead the way on the downside. For Bitcoin Day Ahead Bitcoin is expected to break through the pivot of $ 54,206 to bring into play the first major resistance level at $ 57,080. However, broad market support would be needed for Bitcoin to return to 57,000 levels. Barring a prolonged crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Friday’s high of $ 57,599 would likely cap the upside. In the event of a prolonged rally, Bitcoin could test resistance at levels of $ 60,000 before slowing down. The second major resistance level is located at $ 60,472. However, Bitcoin would need a lot of support to break out of the $ 58,500 levels. Failure to break through the $ 54,206 pivot would put the 23.6% BIF of $ 53,628 on the line and the first major support level at $ 50,814. Unless another extended sell off that day, Bitcoin is expected to avoid levels below $ 49,000. The second major support level is at $ 47,940. This item was originally posted on FX Empire More from FXEMPIRE:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/crypto-daily-movers-shakers-december-001539076.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

