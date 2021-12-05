Styx and REO Speedwagon Set to Attend the Walmart AMP Stage on June 13 | Culture & Leisure





BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – It’s been four years since legendary rockers REO Speedwagon and Styx joined forces for a headlining summer tour. While the world has changed since then, the desire of rock fans has not changed. Styx and REO Speedwagon tell you to shut down those laptops and take off your sweatpants, as they’re ready to present their rock and roll classics to the masses once again, this time with special guest Loverboy for the Live & UnZoomed tour. making a stop at the Walmart AMP on Monday, June 13, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Doors open at 5.30 p.m. Music starts at 6.45 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday December 10 at noon and range from $ 39.50 to $ 354.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, by visiting www.amptickets.com or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center counters. In-person sales are available at the Walmart AMP box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Fast Track for early room access and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $ 10 each. These ticket supplements will only be delivered by courier. Neither of the two additional modules will give the holder access to the place without a show ticket. For more information on ticketing policies for the Walmart AMP, visit www.amptickets.com. Tommy Shaw of Styx said, “I can’t think of a better way to tour the US next year than with some good friends we’ve known for years and have played with for many years. scenes. What a beautiful musical evening it will be! “ A new era of hope, survival and prosperity opens with the release of “Crash of the Crown”, Styx’s new “masterpiece” studio album, which was written before the pandemic and recorded during. the pandemic. The multi-platinum rockers released their 17th album on June 18 on the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T / Ume. They are: James “JY” Young, vocals, guitars; Tommy Shaw, vocals, guitars; Chuck Panozzo, bass, vocals; Todd Sucherman, drums, percussion; Lawrence Gowan, vocals, keyboards; and Ricky Phillips, bass, guitar, vocals. From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums, all certified platinum or higher. Today, REO Speedwagon has sold over 40 million albums worldwide, and Cronin and his band mates still electrify audiences around the world in concert with hits and fan favorites such as “Ridin ‘The Storm. Out, “” Can’t Fight This Feeling, “” It’s Time For Me To Fly “,” Roll With The Changes “,” Keep Loving Yourself “,” Take It On the Run “and more. band are Bruce Hall, bass; Neal Doughty, keyboards; Dave Amato, guitar; and Bryan Hitt, drums.

