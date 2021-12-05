Kartik Aaryan breaks the silence at the exit of Dostana 2: “I am not part of any Bollywood camp”





The brutal exit of actor Kartik Aaryan from Karan Johar-produced Dostana 2 was the subject of much discussion earlier this year. At a recent event, Kartik declined to discuss the matter. The actor was supposed to star with Janhvi Kapoor in the film, supported by Karan’s Dharma Productions. He had also shot parts of it before it was announced that his role would be recast.

I am not part of any Bollywood camp. I got here because of my talent. And I will do the same in the future. I don’t want to comment on Karan Johar’s film Dostana, he told AajTak 2021 Agenda. Dostana 2, a sequel to the 2008 hit film, was announced in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming had stopped. However, before the production house could resume filming, reports began to circulate that Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar had had a spinoff, which resulted in the actor’s exit from the film. Neither person reacted to the reports. Dharma Productions has released a statement announcing that the role of Kartik will be recast. Due to professional circumstances on which we have decided to keep a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon, the statement released in April said. However, there has been no update since. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik was asked if he was bothered by negative stories about himself, and he said in Hindi, often you wonder, why is this happening? But more than me, I feel sorry for my family, because they do not belong to this world. I belong to this industry so I know that as long as you focus on your job nothing else matters. But my family is affected, and that’s the only thing that worries me. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know my work will always speak volumes. If I fail on this front, I want to improve. The original Dostana starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra. Meanwhile, Kartik is enjoying the success of his latest film, Dhamaka. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the works.

