Oklahoma Takes On Hollywood With Tightened Financial Incentives For Film And TV Productions

Oklahoma can give Hollywood a run for its money as an increasing number of film and television productions have come to the state in recent years to take advantage of its financial incentives. Projects that were recently produced in Oklahoma include:

– “The Unbreakable Boy” by Lionsgate, “Reagan”, “I Can Only Imagine” and “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” (in theaters December 25)

– FX’s “Reservation Dogs”, soon to begin filming its second season in Oklahoma

– “Killers of The Flower Moon” by Martin Scorsese and Apple Studios, with Leonardo DiCaprio

– “Stillwater” by Amblin Entertainment

– The “Minari” of the A24

– The second episode of the third season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” from Amazon Prime Video

– Oklahoma City qualifiers for the 11th season of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior”

– “Les Beverly” by Pure Flix

The Oklahoma Film Improvement Rebate Program for Fiscal Year 2021, which was created under the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 and promulgated by Governor Kevin Stitt on May 24, has officially come into effect. July 1.

The program, run by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce’s Office of Film and Music, offers a discount of up to 38% for projects shot in the state. Each production is eligible to receive 20% cash back with additional incentives available for filming in rural counties and small municipalities, on certified sound sets, and for television projects and multi-film deals.

In addition, a standalone and separate post-production incentive offers up to 25% cash back for projects shot outside of Oklahoma that wish to do post-production work in the state.

To be eligible, productions must have a budget of at least $ 50,000, of which at least $ 25,000 will be spent in Oklahoma for qualifying production expenses, such as salaries and equipment. The program, which has an annual cap of $ 30 million per fiscal year, allocates approximately $ 22.5 million to productions with a budget of at least $ 7.5 million, while the remaining funds go to productions with budgets under $ 7.5 million.

For films, at least one main day of photographic production must take place in Oklahoma. For television pilots and seasons applying for the 2% television pilot or 5% television season increases, at least 75% of the television pilot or season must be shot in Oklahoma. A pilot or TV show that films less than 75% of the project in Oklahoma is still eligible for the program, but will not be eligible for increases.

Discount percentages are determined based on a project’s benefit to the Crown, the amount of the ministry’s conditionally prequalified rebate payments for the current fiscal year, the ministry’s ability to commit funds for additional projects for the current fiscal year and the amount of incentive estimated to be necessary to win the project.

Applications for the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 can be submitted no earlier than one year before the start of main filming and no later than forty-five days before main filming begins. Applications should include:

– General information on production

– Contact information

– Preliminary dates of production milestones

– A copy of the scenario (or treatment if applicable)

– The production budget topsheet and estimated workforce

– Various recognition of program and OFMO criteria and compliance agreements

After initial submission, productions will receive a schedule to complete additional benchmarks, including providing proof of full funding and certificates of insurance. Meanwhile, the standalone post-production incentive, which requires a separate application, should only be submitted 14 days before post-production begins in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Film and Music Office estimates that the 2021 incentives will help create a total of 10,218 local jobs and contribute $ 161.7 million to the economy through 33 film and television productions. The forecast does not include the more than 150 productions outside the state incentive program, including commercial projects, music videos, student films and more.

In 2020, local television and film projects created 3,960 local jobs and contributed more than $ 32.8 million to the state’s economy, with 34 film and television projects taking advantage of the rebate program for improving films.

The increased incentives for fiscal 2021 come as the Canadian Cinema Competition Act, which had an annual cap of $ 8 million per fiscal year, ends on July 1, 2027. While the Act’s remission program competition with Canadian film is no longer by accepting new applications, shortlisted projects will be able to submit their final applications. The Filmed in Oklahoma Act expires June 30, 2031.

“The infrastructure supporting the film industry in Oklahoma grows every day. With three certified sound stages that collectively provide more than 1.3 million square feet of stage facilities and over 279,000 square feet of production space, the ‘Oklahoma’s film infrastructure rivals that of any major studio space, “Commerce Department executive director Brent Kisling told FOX Business.” Combine that with the most diverse terrain in the country. , all within easy reach of our major subways, what Oklahoma has to offer the film industry is second to none. “

In addition to Oklahoma, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote a letter to major production studios like Netflix and Disney in April offering inducements to convince them to leave Georgia for the Garden State. Netflix recently announced that it plans to bid for a 289-acre portion of Fort Monmouth, a former military base in New Jersey, to develop a new “state-of-the-art production facility.”