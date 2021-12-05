Who is Kunal Rawal, the man who designed Vicky Kaushal’s wedding outfit? This is all we know





In what is expected to be one of the most discussed Bollywood events of the year, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially set to tie the knot on December 9 in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan. The event which is expected to bring together around 120 guests from family and close friends is expected to be nothing short of a big deal with the couple having planned luxurious hospitality for high profile attendees. Ahead of the big Bollywood wedding, netizens are curious about the designer outfits the couple will be wearing. Vicky Kaushal’s wedding outfit The 33-year-old actor is expected to wear an outfit from famed designer Kunal Rawal. Earlier, famous photographer Varinder Chawla took a photo of an outfit delivered to Kaushal’s residence on Saturday. The bag was named after designer Kunal Rawal. Check out the image here. (Image: Varinder Chawla) Who is Kunal Rawal? According to IMDb, men’s clothing designer Kunal Rawal is one of the youngest in India working on individual feature film projects. Starting his career in 2006 after graduating from London College of Fashion, the young designer launched his own brand after enjoying a successful stint in costume design in Bollywood. His label, referred to as a contemporary Indian luxury brand, has gained popularity for its maverick approach to menswear. Her designs have managed to establish her place in the fashion world by introducing her unique designs which often use intricate techniques like French knots, application, pleating, metallic work and more. With over 165,000 Instagram followers, Rawal’s designs stay true to his biography which reads “Redefining Indian Menswear Tailor-Made”. On the work side, several notable personalities closed the parades of Kunal Rawal namely Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and more. He not only made a name for himself in the Indian fashion industry but also worked overseas with names like artist Pharrell Williams, comedian Hasan Minhaj, designer Michael Russo, Edouard Guerrand Herms, among others. Recently, the young designer designed outfits for actor Rajkummar Rao after his marriage to his longtime girlfriend Patralekha. Varun Dhawan also wore one of his models during Diwali. According to her recent Instagram posts, Kunal Rawal has designed wedding outfits for celebrities like Karan Boolani, Jasprit Bumrah and more. Learn more about the marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to tie the knot on December 9. The wedding festivities will begin on December 7th. Prominent personalities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mani Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi and Ranbir Kapoor with handsome Alia Bhatt will attend the wedding , like Media networks of the Republic ‘ sources. (Image: @ kunalrawalofficial / vickykaushal09 / Instagram)

