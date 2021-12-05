Big Interview: Versatile actor Mark Williams can’t wait for a party role

Mark Williams during the filming of Harry Potter

Actor Mark Williams is best known for his work on BBCs The Fast Show, or film roles like Horace in the 1996 adaptation of 101 Dalmations or, more prescient, Arthur Weasley in seven of the Harry Potter films.

Not that these define a remarkably varied career. He has made recurring appearances in Doctor Who while his portrayal of the main character of the BBC’s long-running series, Father Brown, is a role he is particularly proud of.

He’s a thoughtful man and a funny man. His playing is detailed and precise. It inhibits a character in the great tradition of British comedians. He remains puzzled that people consider him a comedian due to his outstanding work alongside Paul Whitehouse, Charlie Higson, Caroline Aherne and others on The Fast Show. From his perspective, he just creates believable characters, laughter is a bonus.

That job, however, in addition to his roles in Harry Potter, 101 Dalmations, Doctor Who, and Father Brown means he’s in constant demand. Hes just visited Telford, for example, where he was part of a large Comic Con. It was busy, he said happily.

I met people. It was busy. These events are a lot of fun. People are very enthusiastic and it is very good for them. They can come and let go and dress up. Many people who approach them may not normally go out much, they may have difficulty expressing themselves. But they can come to those, dress, dance, and do whatever they want. They are awesome.

Williams is originally from the Midlands, was born in Bromsgrove and was educated in the city before moving to Brasenose College, Oxford, where he joined the Oxford University Dramatic Society. He had a career with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theater before migrating to TV shows such as Alexei Sayles Stuff and The Fast Show. His popularity has led many to mistakenly regard him as a comedian, although he is admittedly a character actor.

I’ve been to RSC and National as well as Birmingham Rep. Theater was something I did in school. It was something that I realized I could do. I clearly remember the first play I was in and knew how to do it. I wasn’t good at math or sports or painting but thought I could play it was like mine. It was liberating.

After that, I couldn’t do without it. I did everything I could in school and university and then I made the decision to try and become an actor. It was an act of faith. I have spent years without a job, a lot of people do. I was never chosen for my sexual attraction which was never going to happen. I’m a character actor, that’s what I do. I have had a blessed life and a blessed career. There were times I wasn’t sure why I was sticking it on, but things turned out well in the end.

He never sought to play particular roles, whether direct or funny. He was chosen by casting agents and directors, rather than making choices that shaped his career.

All I did was because I was chosen, that is, I was chosen. I never pushed in any direction. I never influenced the kind of job I got. So these jobs with Alexei and Harry Enfield and The Fast Show was because they wanted someone to do a specific job every time.

I know people laugh at the characters, but to me everything looks like Hamlet. I play them directly. The audience laughs but I play it straight out, strange as that sounds.

I have always tried to be true to humanity and the complexity of people. One of the things we do as human beings is we know very well what people look like. That’s what makes people laugh. Most of the laughs are about recognition. We see ourselves or someone else in a character. It is not a question of empathy. Sometimes it’s best not to be overly empathetic, especially if you’re playing a villain, it’s a good idea not to be held responsible at this point. Williams spent years on the road before moving to London for work and then continuing his journey to the South Coast, where he now lives.

Hell will soon be back in the Midlands, however, when it appears in Carols By Candlelight at Birminghams Symphony Hall on December 18-24. The concert will feature readings by Williams as well as well-known classical works by Cullen, Willcocks, Pearsall, Handel and Bach. The audience will be invited to sing good King Wenceslas, listen! The Herald Angels Sing, O Little Town Of Bethlehem, O Come All Ye Faithful, Once In Royal Davids City and more. Williams can’t wait to be party.

The link with music and Christmas is so strong. We think of the food, but in fact the triggers of Christmas are not the tastes, its music. When you hear a Christmas carol, you are there.

It’s very important for us to hear live music, especially when we have such a wonderful orchestra, the choir and the young singers from Winchester. I can hear them hovering in the background. That’s wonderful. There will be candles there and there is a real sense of the occasion. This year we have to connect and rejoice. We need optimism in the face of winter and Covid. We need to show Covid who’s boss. Symphony Hall is such a beautiful space and this place outside is awesome.

Williams is a fan of classical music, although primarily a longtime fan of Christmas carols. If we’re honest, most of us would be okay with knowing more about Christmas carols than anything else. If you start with the first row, most people would be able to do 10 or 20 Christmas carols. Because you only hear them once a year, it’s great when they come back. I love to listen to classical music and orchestral music. I listen to Radio 3 in the car. Selfishly for me, working with an orchestra and a choir is fantastic. I am a big fan of double basses, I don’t know why. I guess I like being near the engine room. I did the same for CBSO about six years ago. It is much more of a dramatic occasion with candles, costumes and the choir. It will be very exciting to be on stage and I hope people enjoy it.

The role he’s most widely recognized for is Arthur Weasley, a characterization that is memorably different from the person portrayed in JK Rowlings’ books.

Its casting was not by chance. Hed was previously featured in a blockbuster movie series and had developed both the reputation and the skills that made him the perfect fit.

Harry Potter was not out of the blue. The 101 Dalmatians, the Borrowers, and Shakespeare in Love all predate Harry Potter. So this film did not mark a new direction for me. The reason they chose me was because of the experience I had gained on these projects and because of the experience I had also gained working with children.

There are problems to be solved in great films, especially when you are doing very technical stuff. They don’t want to worry about the character cast when they have young children to deal with. They want problem solvers, not problem makers.

Regardless, Williams managed to imbue his character with a unique personality that made him stand out.

My Arthur is different from Jo Rowlings Arthur. Mine is more outgoing and less demanding. This is what I thought about while reading the books. There is enthusiasm in his interests and his love for his family.

Williams is comfortable with her position in life.

He is widely respected, his talent speaks for itself, and he has an impressive CV that shows a wide range of skills. He is highly regarded by his peers and able to do interesting work.

He’s also happy to go under the radar, to an extent, avoiding the hassle that comes with being a serious celebrity and the intrusion that comes with it.

His career has found an ideal point, where he has choices and opportunities but where the cost of these is not excessively high.

He is happy to have survived the pandemic and to be back to work. What is good about the first confinement is that all the actors went through the same thing. Usually there is an issue with the actors where the phone is not working and everyone is talking about other people who have work. It didn’t happen because we were all in the same situation. I didn’t do anything remarkable, like learning Chinese or playing the lute.

There’s something to look forward to, with a new Father Brown series starting January 3.

This is the ninth series and our 100th episode. It’s more than Colombo.

We are finishing it. Hes covered his career and made jokes about the wild inaccuracies on his Wikipedia page. Lots of things are wrong. I keep changing it, but then people renew it. Hell be happy to be back in Brum and he was happy to talk about it.