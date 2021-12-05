Filming leads to crash in North Hollywood on Saturday – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





Dr Jose Mayorga speaks with Lesley Marin about the Omicron variant of COVID-19Lesley Marin spoke to Dr. Jose Mayorga, director of health at Irvine University, California Medical Center, about what we do and don’t know about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, as well as the speed at which it can spread. 15 minutes ago

CHiP for Kids Program Distributes Toys at Koreatown Immunization Clinic for Unified LA StudentsLAUSD hosted a pupil vaccination clinic at Hobart Primary School’s playground that included appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Clause, a photo booth, free food and a CHiP’s for Kids toy gift stand for kids. 30 minutes ago

Santa Ana City Leaders Celebrate Orange County’s Oldest African-American Resident At 108At 108, Warren Bussey, who has lived in Santa Ana since 1972, is said to be the oldest African-American resident living in Orange County. 50 minutes ago

Shooting leads to crash in North Hollywood on SaturdayThe driver of a pickup truck who was shot dead in North Hollywood crashed his vehicle along Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Valerio Street around 5 a.m. The police are investigating. 1 hour ago

Vigil organized for the angel David DeMarcos, victim of a hit-and-runA vigil was held Saturday night in downtown Los Angeles for Angel DeMarcos, the victim of a fatal hit-and-run in September in Figueroa and 17th Street. 2 hours ago

Local WWII veterans receive special shipment to commemorate 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attackJoy Benedict reports from Santa Ana where seven veterans of WWII in Orange County are about to cross the Pacific Ocean to remember those who never returned home to Pearl Harbor. 2 hours ago

The judge rejects the firefighters union’s request to delay the application of the vaccination mandate for city employeesA judge rejected a request by the Los Angeles City Fire Union for a preliminary injunction preventing the execution of a warrant requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 pending resolution of a work issue, saying that the balance of prejudices favored the protection of public health. 3 hours ago

Firefighters save 3 people in Florence house fire, including an infantFirefighters said a heater ignited in a house in the Florence area, causing the rescue of three people inside the house, including an infant. 3 hours ago

Long Beach Police Arrest Young Volleyball Coach For Suspected Child Sex CrimesA 29-year-old youth volleyball coach has been arrested on suspicion of several counts of sexual assault and sex crimes against a minor, Long Beach police said on Saturday. 4 hours ago

Homeowners step on thieves amid Bellflower home invasionA mother and daughter entered their home in Bellflower and only found thieves ransacking their home. The suspects dropped everything when the owners entered, but punched the mother in the face as she left the house. 4 hours ago

Sheriff’s deputies investigate Saturday morning home theft in West HollywoodJeff Nguyen reports from West Hollywood where two people were robbed at their homes just outside their apartment building on North Kings Road. 4 hours ago

Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect plead not guilty to manslaughterJames and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the accused Oxford High School gunman who were charged with manslaughter, were captured early Saturday morning in Michigan following a police manhunt that ended in an art studio, Detroit police told CBS News. Later on Saturday, they pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. 8 hours ago

La Mirada home decorated as ‘National Lampoon Christmas vacation’ could face fines for postingThe Christmas comedy classic National Lampoons Christmas Vacation has been recreated at La Mirada for the fourth year in a row. 1 day ago

Several small Burbank stores targeted in early morning heist spreeFour small stores were hit by burglars on Friday morning in the Magnolia Park neighborhood of Burbank. Sara Donchey reports. 1 day ago

New COVID testing site opens at LAX due to concerns over Omicron variantConcerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and an increase in vacation travel prompted the Los Angeles County Public Health Department to open a new COVID testing site at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday. 1 day ago

The homeless crisis complicates the economic recovery of historic Olvera Street.Businesses that barely survived the pandemic fear the local homeless population will be chasing visitors. 1 day ago

CHiPs For KIDS: Citadel Outlets donates gift cards to teensCitadel Outlets is giving away gift cards to teens as the toy drive ends for the night. People can still donate to the mall until December 20 or give gifts directly to the California High Patrol until December 24. 1 day ago

CHiPs For KIDS: Old Friend Joins Pat HarveyFormer CBS2 / KCAL9 reporter Dave Lopez reconnects with Pat Harvey to help him with the toy drive. 1 day ago

CHiPs For KIDS: father and daughter donate dollA father and daughter start giving, even after a difficult year. 1 day ago

CHiPs for KIDS: CWS offers a care pack of 3,000 toys!California Water Service District Director Jim Crawford continues the CWS tradition by donating thousands of toys. 1 day ago

CHiPs for KIDS: family spreads the holiday spirit with toys and gamesA family spreads the holiday spirit by donating toys and games to those in need. 1 day ago

LA City Council approves Games deal ahead of 2028 OlympicsLos Angeles City Council on Friday approved a Games deal with the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics – providing a framework for a range of details, including disaster insurance and the loss of tickets and the financial responsibility of the city in the event of a deficit. 1 day ago

