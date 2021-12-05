“Shakespeare in Love” actor Antony Sher dies at 72; Helen Mirren expresses her “devastation”







Getty Images Famous Shakespearean actor Antony Sher died on Thursday at age 72 from battle with cancer, THR reports. Sher’s husband, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s artistic director, Gregory Doran, had taken time off from that post to care for him after Sher’s terminal diagnosis earlier in 2021. Born June 14, 1949 in Cape Town, South Africa, he moved to the UK when he was young to continue his education and acting career. He had been a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company since 1982. Sher’s fame as a performer of the Bard intensified in 1984 with a production of “Richard III” and reached mythical proportions with his skill at tackling “Henry IV”, “The Winter’s Tale”, “The Merchant of Venice”, “Othello”, “Macbeth” and “King Lear”. He was also good at non-Shakespearean stage roles, including everything from “Death of a Salesman” to “Torch Song Trilogy”. He was Tony nominated for “Stanley” in 1997, and appeared on Broadway again in 2005 when he starred in “Primo,” which he adapted from Primo Levi’s Auschwitz memoir “If It’s a man”. His last stage job in 2019 was “Kunene and the King”, in which he played an actor diagnosed with cancer. With the British series “The History Man” (1981), his cinematic work included “Yanks” (1979), “Superman II” (1980), “Alive and Kicking” (1996), “Mrs. Brown” (1997), and winner of the Oscar for best film “Shakespeare in Love” (1998). Dame Hélène Mirren shared friday, “I am devastated to hear of the death of Antony Sher. The theater has lost a bright light.” She recalled that in the 70s, before her fame, she was in a production with Sher and was in awe of her talent. “I read the first words of our scene together and he responded. I looked up over the pages to look at him more precisely, because with just those minimal words, I immediately realized that I was facing a great actor. “ On a personal level, Sher and Doran were pioneers, among the first same-sex couples with a legal civil partnership in 2005. They married in 2015.

