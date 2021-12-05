Donna Summer Musical ‘to open at Proctors – The Daily Gazette

If Charis Gullage had lived in the 70s, would she have felt right at home on the disco dance floor?

Oh, absolutely, says the star of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, opening next Tuesday at Proctors and through Sunday, December 12. I love the music, the lights, the clothes, all that glitz and glamor. I like everything.

Gullage immerses himself in this life playing Disco Donna, one of three performers sharing the role of Summer at different stages of her life. As the name suggests, Gullage played Summer when she was at her peak throughout the 1970s, producing hit singles and albums that defined the disco era.

There are always a lot of ups and downs, but there was a lot of fun in her life, and I think our show is about celebrating the good things that have happened, said Gullage, who pronounces his first name with a sound. hard C or K. She has taken quite a journey, creating a whole new genre of music for herself and the performers who have followed her. She has had a fantastic career.

Summer was one of the biggest names in music throughout the 1970s before the disco craze began to wane in the 1980s. Her last big hit was On the Radio, which spun off. Raised to 5th place in the American charts in 1979. She died in 2012 at the age of 63 from lung cancer.

The show is not about mourning her death, Gullage said. We end with The Last Dance, and it’s a song that gets everyone on their feet. Our show is truly a celebration in his honor.

Early connection

Summer first appeared in Gullages’ life when she was a very young girl.

My dad was a musician, bassist, so I grew up listening to his music, said Gullage, who grew up in New Orleans. I felt a connection with her very early in my life and I appreciated that connection with my father. I connected with him through the bass in his music.

Gullages’ love for the stage also came very early in his life.

I performed my first play when I was 6 and my teachers told me I was very articulate for my age and should get into acting, she said. Then when I was 11 my mom took me to my first national tour, Cats, and I loved it. I knew singing and acting was what I wanted to do with my life.

A graduate of Loyola University in New Orleans, Gullage won a 2019 Big Easy Award for playing Dorothy in The Wiz, and also earned a nomination for her work in Ragtime as Sarah.

She hasn’t been to the Northeast other than a few trips to New York City, but she’s looking forward to seeing Proctors and Schenectady.

I love to say Schenectady, she laughs. I love to travel and I love the opportunity that I get to travel and see all these wonderful theaters and all the wonderful old architecture. I’ve never been to Schenectady but can’t wait to see it. Seeing new places and old theaters is a really cool part of it all.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical premiered in November 2017 at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego and made its Broadway debut at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater on March 28, 2018. The show won two Tony Award nominations and ran for 289 performances before closing on December 30, 2018.

The jukebox musical book was written by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, while Summer wrote much of the music during his career with a team of collaborators, including renowned Italian composer Giorgio Moroder. under the name of Father of Disco.

The Broadway cast included LaChanze, Ariana DeBose, and Storm Lever as the Three Donnas. Brittny Smith as Diva Donna and Amahri Edwards-Jones as Ducking Donna will join Gullage in the touring production.

Smith is a native of Houston and a graduate of Texas Southern University, while Edwards-Jones grew up in northern Virginia and graduated from the Governors School for the Arts in Norfolk, Virginia.

The national tour began in September 2019 and after stopping for the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened last month in Pittsburgh. He also played in Charleston, SC, and is at the Grand in Wilmington, Delaware this weekend before moving to Proctors on Tuesday.

Following his visit to Schenectady, the tour moves to Wichita, Kansas, and nationwide before concluding its run in Thousand Oaks, Calif., In May 2022.

Born in Boston on December 31, 1948, Summer began her singing career as the lead singer in a psychedelic rock band named Crow. She moved to New York in the mid-1960s and worked as an actress, dancer and singer, before moving to Europe where she performed in Hair with a German company.

In 1976, she had her first big American hit with Love to Love You Baby, which she wrote with Moroder. It rose to number two on the US charts and she had 13 other top 10 singles including Last Dance, Hot Stuff and a MacArthur Park remake.

All members of the public for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical must wear a mask and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. There will be performances each evening during the shows, with mornings scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.

Make a comeback

This week’s show also marks the first major event on Proctors’ main stage since March 2020. It was a Thursday afternoon, March 12 of this year, when Proctors CEO Philip Morris decided to follow suit. the example of Broadway and shutting down the theater.

At the time, Morris told The Gazette that the theater could most likely remain closed all summer. Last week, he explained that he never believed the Proctors would mostly sit idle for 20 months.

It was much worse than I could have imagined, he said. We have had to make drastic reductions in our workforce and in our operations, and it has been a long way. We were very happy to start over with our first nationwide tour since COVID started, but we also need to see how our audience responds. We will all be following COVID protocols as many people still don’t feel comfortable going out.

Kiosk was the show that suddenly took place for three days at Proctors this weekend in March 2020, while the next show on the schedule, March 24-29, was, coincidentally, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Morris added that the Proctors Arcade will officially reopen on Monday, December 6, on a limited basis, and that the Apostrophe Café, located inside the Proctors complex, will be open for coffee, tea and snacks.

Summer: Donna’s Summer Musical

O: Proctors, 432 State St., Schenectady

WHEN: December 7-12; performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

HOW MUCH: $ 90 – $ 20

MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.proctors.org or call (518) 346-6204

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts