How Urf, the documentary on Bollywood look-alikes heading to IFFR 2022, was made
One late night, watching a Hindi thriller Apartment: Rent at your own risk (2010), which she says very few people would have seen or heard of, Geetika Narang Abbasi spotted actor Kishore Bhanushali, a Dev Anand lookalike in the film. She recalled that he was in the Aamir Khan-Madhuri Dixit-starrer The heart (1990).
His presence in the film made me curious. Where is Kishore now? What is he doing? The idea caught me, and through Kishore, I also thought about other Bollywood lookalikes, and how the industry had always had them, she says. This idea remained among the many she played with after completing her documentary on Indian twinning, Much ado about knotting (2012).
Almost six years later, his quest culminated in a 90-minute documentary, Urf, which will premiere in the Cinema Regained section of the prestigious 2022 Rotterdam International Film Festival (January 26-February 6), in the Netherlands.
Urf in Urdu translates to alias or aka in colloquial English. The film plunges us into the world of Bollywood look-alikes. We meet Bhanushali urf Dev Anand junior, 58 years old, Firoz Khan urf Junior Amitabh Bachchan, 53, and Prashant Walde urf Junior Shah Rukh Khan, 44 years old. Bollywood produces around 1000 films per year, yet there is a dearth of films / commentaries on this topic. Urf takes us behind the scenes, into the lives of these actors, whose identities are defined by the mark of a larger than life celebrity.
Lookalikes have played a huge role in the industry. We have had Ramgarh ke sholay (1991), a mainstream movie with lookalikes (and the original Amjad Khan). For me, how these actors made careers and lives based on someone else’s identity… it was all very fascinating. These actors are called by the names of celebrities (they look alike) and invited to perform their signature moves, in the streets, explains Narang Abbasi, 40, a graduate of the University of Delhi.
Bollywood has a long tradition of lookalikes. In the 1930s-1940s, comedian Noor Mohammed (Charlie) made an Indian version of Charlie Chaplin, sported the same mustache, etc. There was Sona, a popular Madhubala lookalike. There was this whole theory that (gangster) Haji Mastan married her because he loved Madhubala. It was (actor-director-producer) IS Johar who made this subgenre popular. His films (made) Nasbandi (1978) and 5 rifles (1974) featured popular actor look-alikes, she says.
Urf talks about how these lookalikes thrive in the reflected glory of their originals. There was a time when accessing these stars was so difficult that people queued up to get a glimpse of these lookalikes. Today the definition of stars has changed. For those aam janta who have never met Bachchan in real life, Firoz is good enough to perform at their weddings. These lookalikes, settled in their apartments in Mumbai, have enough work, often more than the future actors, explains the Gurugram-based filmmaker.
She had to contend with how these seasoned actors were all too familiar with the camera. They would start playing the minute we started turning the camera. Firoz would only play Bachchan, so we wanted to capture what he looked like when he spoke to his wife and child. Wed left them alone, spent days talking to them, and waited for them not to perform. They didn’t understand what the movie was about.
Bhanushali grew up in Mumbai, while Khan and Walde came from Budaun (Uttar Pradesh) and Nagpur respectively. They were made aware of their similarities to big stars from an early age, years before they entered showbiz. Their resemblance gave them a head start in the industry, and they had a body of work ready, but that’s also their limit. It is a double-edged sword. They’ve been labeled, it’s hard for them to do anything else even if they want to. It is their personal anguish, adds Narang Abbasi. The film shows Walde doing poha for his family, Khan explaining how he is essentially an actor who acts like Amitabh Bachchan, and Bhanushali introducing his screenwriter-actor son Karan Bhanushali.
Narang Abbasi learned life lessons from Hindi cinema growing up as well as during the filming of this documentary. Firoz, Prashant and Kishore, they all believe in the innate goodness that Hindi films have brought. That’s why, I think, we were able to make this movie, she says.
