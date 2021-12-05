Betty White’s life turns pages as Hollywood star nears 100







Actress Betty White poses for a portrait

A photo of Betty White, with a dimpled smile and a naive look, fills the cover of a coffee table book that arrived the month before her 100th birthday. The image evokes the real White, according to the author of the book, Ray Richmond. After digging into her life and career, he concluded that she was as warm and inviting as appearances would require. In this undated photo provided by ABC Studios, from left to right, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White are seen in this undated commercial image for the television series “The Golden Girls”. From a college class to a grain cruise, the merchandise of the past few years shows that Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia still hold a lot of pop culture appeal. (ABC Studios via AP)

But her willingness to play the guy, whether it’s scheming Sue Ann on The Mary Tyler Moore Show or naive Rose of the Golden Girls, proves just how talented and talented White is, said Richmond. That, coupled with an impressive work ethic, took her from a cameo on television in its infancy of the 1930s to the darling of Saturday Night Live in the 21st century, with a myriad of gigs in the ongoing show business. of road. You could make a compelling case that Betty White is the most versatile and beloved artist in American history, said Richmond, whose Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life (becker & mayer! Books) is released Tuesday. The cover image of the new book Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life

In addition to staring in sitcoms and appearing on dozens more, she was a witty game show host and parade host (Californias Rose Parade and New Yorks Thanksgiving Day Parade) and soap opera actress. (The Bold and the Beautiful). She dabbled in drama on the big screen (including as a US Senator in the 1962 Advise & Consent) and television (Bones, Boston Legal). Hosting Saturday Night Live in 2010 at the age of 88 earned him a fifth Emmy Award and a new generation of admirers. White, who will reach centennial status on Jan. 17, 2022, did not participate in the book. Richmond, a veteran entertainment journalist and critic, instead relied on research and interviews with friends and colleagues, including Carol Burnett, Candice Bergen, and Gavin MacLeod (Murray on The Mary Tyler Moore Show). Actress Betty White in a file photo

MacLeod, who passed away last May at the age of 90, wrote the books forward. Hailing White as a great performer and a national treasure, he considered her one of the most caring and loving human beings I have ever known. She’s also a pro, said Bill DElia, producer with David E. Kelley of Boston Legal. Kelley, who had worked with White on his film Lake Placid, was delighted to give him salty language and bad behavior to play, DElia says in the book. David loved the contrast in his image to what the character was saying, he said. She would be happy to say anything and do whatever the story and script called for. The book briefly describes the early years of the Illinois natives before moving on to a detailed and casual account of white success in Hollywood. The great loves of her husband Allen Ludden, who was a game show host, and animals of all breeds are also getting attention. Among the photos in the books is that of the couple on their wedding day in Las Vegas in 1963 (Ludden died in 1981). There are also studio and commercial photos of White alone and with her co-stars. One was taken the night she, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty re-enacted scenes from the Golden Girls at a royal variety show in London attended by Britain’s Queen Mother, who allegedly asked their representation. Some of the moments and milestones recounted in Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life: Betty Blanche

After performing on her high school diploma in 1939, White and another student were invited to participate in an television test in Los Angeles. As the duo danced and sang on the sixth floor of a building owned by car dealership and broadcast pioneer Earle C. Anthony, the performance was transmitted into the lobby. The audience: teenage parents and a few others. When the United States entered World War II in December 1941, White, then just 20 years old, joined a female volunteer organization that provided home support. She drove trucks carrying supplies for soldiers housed in camps in the Los Angeles area during the day and at night, she participated in dances for troops to be deployed overseas. Former cast members of the Mary Tyler Moore Show, which included Betty White

The Betty White Show, with White hosting half an hour of songs and interviews, debuted in 1954 on NBC. It featured 21-year-old black tap dancer Arthur Duncan at a time when people of color were rarely seen on television. Station managers, citing viewer complaints, threatened to withdraw the show. A provocative white man began to book Duncan more frequently, with the backing of the networks. Duncan, who became a longtime regular on the Lawrence Welk Show from the 1960s and is now 88, is cited in the book hailing White for standing up for him and opening many doors for me while playing. White moved around in glamorous circles and created them. Burnett remembers attending game nights at the White-Ludden House. Charades and board games and the like were the entertainment, and there were people like Fred Astaire hanging out. And Burt Reynolds. My God, there were so many, Burnett said.

