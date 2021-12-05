Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast Reach KBC, Amitabh Bachchan Says Hey Bhagwan As Dilip Joshi Shares Seating Chart





Amitabh Bachchan has sometimes hosted famous guests on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will now play the game with the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah’s Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Bapuji (Amit Bhatt), Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) and creator Asit Kumar Modi. The rest of the cast will be the audience. The promo for Shaandaar Shukravaar’s next episode shows the entire cast of Taarak Mehta arriving on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. As they all surround Amitabh, the actor looks surprised and says, aap log Jan 21 hate (you are 21). “ + Sensing his request, Dilip Joshi shares his floor plan to get them all to sit on the sets. He said, Kya karenge, 2 to udhar baedh jayenge, baki neeche pangat laga denge (what we will do is 2 will take the harness, the others will sit in a horizontal line on the floor). Amitabh reacts, hey bhagwan (O god). The promo also shares a preview of another segment in which Patrakaar Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) and show creator Asit Kumar Modi take the hot spot. Popatlal asks Amitabh if he can help him find a life partner. Sharing his qualities, he said, “aata goondta hu first class, aur lockdown me jhadu poncha (I can knead dough and clean in lockdown).” An impressed Amitabh congratulated him, “Ai shaabash (excellent).” Another segment shows Dilip Joshi and his Bapuji in the hot seat when Amitabh announces a commercial break. Dilip gets up and brings a cart loaded with several delicacies, leaving Amitabh amused. The entire cast is also seen playing Garba on the series. Also Read: Dilip Joshi On Rumors Of Breaking Up With Taarak Mehta Ka Co-Stars Ooltah Chashmah: “I Don’t Even Want To Clarify” Sony has shared the promo for the episode which will air on December 10th. She was accompanied by the legend, #KBC ke gyaandaar manch ko banana aur bhi zyaada mazedaar, aa rahe hain #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah ke kalakaar! Zaroor dekhiyega inn masti bhare aur pyaarein palon ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, December 10, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony by (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah casting add fun to Banega’s wisdom platform Kaun miss their fun and charming moments on KBC).

