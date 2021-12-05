Molly Actor Tells Fans To Pay Attention To 1 Thing

Dexter Morgan not only faces a threat to Kurt Caldwell but also to Molly Park. Portrayed by Jamie Chung, Molly is a famous California true crime podcaster with a slew of detectives looking to solve the cases featured on her show. She’s in town by coincidence, but she’s still a threat to Dexter. Here’s one thing Chung says fans should watch out for in Dexter: new blood when it comes to his character.

Molly Park in ‘Dexter: New Blood’ revival series | via Showtime

Molly appears in ‘Dexter: New Blood’ at worst time

A cover of the 2006 show Dexter, Dexter: new blood resumes his life eight years after faking his death and fleeing Miami. He has since moved to the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York, where he lives as Jim Lindsay and works as a clerk. He struggled to escape his past, but he returns to haunt him when his son, Harrison Morgan, resurfaces.

Recalling who he was, Dexter slips in and kills Matt Caldwell, not realizing he is the son of Kurt Caldwell, one of Iron Lake’s most powerful men. “He’s a real man of the people”, we read in the description of his character. “If he supports you, consider yourself blessed. But if you run into Kurt, or hurt someone he cares about, God help you.

Matt’s search begins as Molly lands to investigate a series of missing women in the area. Hoping to find out more about her, Harrison visits her website and finds a program on the Trinity Killer. The language she uses to discuss the matter infuriates him and apparently makes him lash out at Ethan.

RELATED: Dexter: Is New Blood Setting Up a Harrison Spinoff?

Chung on his Molly character in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

After the last episode, Chung was featured on the Dexter: New Blood Recap podcast, where she spoke more about her character.

Asked by interviewer, executive producer Scott Reynolds, for clues as to what’s to come, Chung urged them to just be careful. “I would pay attention to the podcast recordings that air on the show”, she said around 12:30 p.m. “There’s some good Easter stuff going on inside this thing”, added Reynolds.

They didn’t give anything up, but they seem to hint at Molly’s knowledge of things like the Bay Harbor Butcher affair and Dexter’s brother Brian Moser. The full recording of the Trinity podcast revealed it, showing the danger Molly poses to Dexter’s current life.