CNN Fires Chris Cuomo For Helping Brother Cope With Scandal | Nation
NEW YORK (AP) CNN fired presenter Chris Cuomo on Saturday less than a week after new reports emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician did faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.
The network suspended its prime-time host on Tuesday to investigate his conduct, after the New York attorney general published details showing he was more involved than previously thought to help strategize and reach out to other reporters as his brother fought to keep his job.
CNN hired a law firm for this review, which it did not identify. Lawyers have recommended Chris Cuomo’s dismissal and CNN chief Jeff Zucker informed the presenter of the decision on Saturday.
It goes without saying that these decisions are not easy and that there are many complex factors involved, Zucker said in an email to CNN staff on Saturday.
The network said that during the process of this review, additional information came to light. CNN was unwilling to discuss this information, nor to clarify if it had anything to do with his brother.
Cuomo posted a statement on Twitter calling the move disappointing.
This is not how I want my time on CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me say now, as disappointing as it may be, I couldn’t be more proud of the Cuomo Prime Time team and the work we have done, ”he said.
Even with the layoff, CNN said it would continue to investigate Cuomo’s conduct, if applicable.
A year ago, the two sons of the late New York Governor Mario Cuomo were flying high: Andrew as a three-term governor was first praised in many circles for his handling of the pandemic, Chris as a personality highest rated on CNN. Now they are both out of work.
As women have come forward to accuse former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, her brother, despite being a CNN presenter, asked for information on the accusers and reported to governor’s staff on what he was learning.
He was actively involved in crafting their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for State Attorney General Letitia James. His office discovered that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women; the former governor resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.
Chris Cuomo and CNN have been under fire for months for their presenter’s conduct. When it first emerged in May that the presenter had spoken to his brother’s advisers, the network admitted he had broken his rules but, as CNN said in a statement about his earlier suspension this week we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and work second.
The transcripts released by James this week revealed much more detail about the conduct of Cuomo’s involvement. CNN executives admitted to being a surprise even to them.
While Cuomo said he never tried to influence CNN’s own coverage of his brother, he spoke to James’s investigators about his calls to other reporters to find out what information they had on some of his. accusers.
This appeared to conflict with a statement Cuomo aired on CNN following his brother’s resignation in August. Cuomo said I never called the press about my brother’s situation.
Cuomo also said he never attacked or encouraged anyone to attack a woman who came forward with charges against her brother. According to email transcripts released this week, Cuomo wrote to assistants that “I have a lead on one of the accusers, although it was not clear what he meant.
Things moved quickly this week after the transcripts were released. CNN pulled it off the air on Tuesday and suspended him indefinitely before the shooting on Saturday.
It was clearly a painful decision for Zucker, who installed Cuomo as the host of a morning show shortly after taking up his post at CNN in 2013, then later moved him to prime-time. Until this week, he had backed Cuomo despite criticism. Cuomo Prime Time had been the top-rated show on the network that year, airing at 9 p.m. EST between the shows of Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.
The shot leaves a significant hole in the network’s schedule. Former rival soon becomes free agent: Brian Williams recently announced he is leaving MSNBC, where he anchored an hour of nightly news, when his contract ends at the end of the year.
There was always a potential for conflict with a brother Cuomo as governor and another as journalist. But since Chris Cuomo joined CNN, it’s always been clear that he wouldn’t cover anything that involved his brother.
That changed with the COVID-19 pandemic, when the governor repeatedly appeared on his brother’s show, exchanging family jokes that entertained viewers but raised ethical red flags. They were then arrested.
Veteran television executive Shelley Ross wrote a column for The New York Times in September saying Chris Cuomo groped her at a party 16 years ago when they both worked for ABC News. Cuomo told the newspaper that I apologized to her at the time, and I really meant it.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
