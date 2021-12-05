Wedding of Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal: the bride and groom will arrive in Rajasthan on December 6: Bollywood News





The destination wedding of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is in a few days. Several details related to the organization of the marriage in Rajasthan have made their way on the Internet. While the couple and their relatives remained silent about the impending wedding, the district collector of Sawai Madhopur confirmed the marriage. The wedding will take place at Fort Barwara from December 7-10. The bride and groom are expected to arrive on the scene on December 6, one day before the start of the wedding festivities. Meanwhile, family members and other guests will start arriving in Jaipur from December 5th. The wedding will also be attended by several Bollywood A-listers. Vicky Kaushal has been seen frequently outside Katrina Kaifs’ house over the past week. While he generally avoids the paparazzi when visiting his beloved on Friday night, the actor waved his hand and briefly posed for the paparazzi before heading towards the building in which Kaif resides. Meanwhile, the Wedding of the Year was confirmed by District Collector Rajendra Kishan from Sawai Madhopur District in Rajasthan. The district collector revealed that a total of 120 Bollywood celebrities and other celebrities will attend the wedding. “We have been informed by the organizers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and that the events will take place between December 7 and 10,” he said, addressing the media. On Friday, Kishan also called a meeting with various departments, including police, forestry officials and event managers, to ensure arrangements for crowd control and proper traffic regulation, as well as the maintenance of traffic. public order within the VIP movement. ALSO READ: A close friend of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif rejects the prerequisites for marriage; cell phone use allowed BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

