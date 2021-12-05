Stephen Sondheim endorsed Trey Parker’s Team America as Best Picture – The Hollywood Reporter





From one popular music creator to another, Stephen Sondheim thought Book of Mormon by director Trey Parker Team America: World Police was the best film of its year. The Broadway legend shared his Oscar vote for the 2004 action comedy written and directed by the South Park co-creator in a personal letter to Parker which was posted on the Book of Mormonon social media after Sondheim passed away on November 26 at 91. In the letter, Sondheim begins by noting that he had trouble finding Parker’s address, otherwise “I would have written sooner.” The reason for his communication was a show of support, with the famous lyricist urging Parker to ignore the reviews that dealt with Team America “Rotten” when it was released in theaters. However, there is the revelation that he voted for the film in the Best Picture category for the 2005 Oscars. “I saw Team America and voted it as the best movie of the year (it did you a lot of good), “Sondheim wrote in the letter dated February 17, 2005.” I remember friends I spoke to when ‘he was treated badly by the critics and you are very discouraged. I can’t blame you, but then again, this is the time for discouragement. In any case, well done to you and your partner [Matt Stone]. “ At the end of the day is a not-so-small demand from one of the most enduring and influential artists in professional theater. “Would you be interested in writing a live musical with an old traditionalist, namely me?” he asks Parker. Inspired by the greatest. pic.twitter.com/vNLymFJwXz – THE BOOK OF MORMON (@BookofMormon) December 3, 2021 The Paramount Pictures film uses a combination of puppetry and miniature effects in its satirical take on Hollywood’s big-budget action films and their global political implications for the United States. . South Park famously parodied Sondheim in his Season 15 episode, “Broadway Bro Down,” which sees Randy and the famous lyricist clash in a parking lot, with the Sondheim animation listing a number of his iconic Broadway titles such as West Side Story and Sweeney todd. Parker The Book of Mormon marked his 10th anniversary this year, with the co-creator and his creative partners welcoming fans to the Broadway musical in person ahead of the show’s reopening party on Broadway in November.

