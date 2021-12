Kartik Aaryan denies being part of Bollywood camps when asked about Dostana 2 release

Kartik Aaryan in a file photo

Image Credit: Antonin Klian Kallouche / Gulf News

Kartik Aaryan is in no mood to talk about his ouster from Dostana 2 earlier this year which made headlines and sparked a lot of fan theories on social media. Aaryan, who was asked about his unceremonious departure from Karan Johar’s production at a public event, chose to give a broad answer, without spilling any tea in the process. Kartik Aaryan with Kriti Sanon in ‘Luka Chuppi’

Image Credit: Provided

I am not part of any Bollywood camp. I got here because of my talent. And I will do the same in the future. I don’t want to comment on Karan Johars Dostana’s movie, he told the Agenda AajTak 2021 conference. One of the theories put forward at the time of his dismissal from the Dharma Productions project was that Aaryan did not have a Bollywood godfather or camp to associate with, leaving him few friends in the powerful studios. that can make or break careers. On the other hand, his film co-star Janhvi Kapoor, comes from a long line of film industry insiders, with his father Boney Kapoor a successful producer, his uncle Anil Kapoor an award-winning actor, while his cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja a popular actress. Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan

Image Credit: Instagram.com/kartikaaryan/

In April, shortly after the rumor mill rushed over all that was wrong between Aaryan and the studio, a statement was posted by Dharma Productions on his Instagram which read: Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to keep a dignified silence, we will be redesigning Dostana 2, directed by Collin DCunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon. While Aaryan remained silent on all of the drama that followed, insiders said that after 20 days of filming the actor reportedly started having issues with the script and was not happy with the overall production. Dharma Productions had been in contact with Kwan Talent Management Agency, which manages Kartik. But there was no response for the dates, a source cited by IANS at the time. Kartik Aaryan in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Image Credit: Provided

Aaryan has moved on to star in films such as Dhamaka, now available on Netflix, earning him acclaim from critics and fans alike. He’s also awaiting the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, which stars him alongside Alaya F. Aaryan also has Hansal Mehtas Captain India in the works.

