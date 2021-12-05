Edward Shames, last Band of Brothers officer, dies at 99





NORFOLK, Virginia Edward Shames, a WWII veteran who was the last surviving officer of Easy Company, which inspired the HBO Band of Brothers miniseries and book, has passed away. He was 99 years old. An obituary published by Holomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory indicates that Shames, of Norfolk, Va., Passed away peacefully at his home on Friday. Shames was involved in some of the most important battles of WWII. During the war he was a member of the famous Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. He made his first combat jump in Normandy on D-Day as part of Operation Overlord. He volunteered for Operation Pegasus and then fought with Easy Company in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, according to theobituary. Shames was the first member of the 101st to enter Dachau Concentration Camp just days after his release. When Germany surrendered, Ed and his men from the Easy Company entered Hitler’s Eagles Nest where Ed managed to acquire a few bottles of brandy, with a label indicating that they were reserved for the Führers. He would later use the brandy to toast his eldest son’s Bar Mitzvah, according to the obituary. After the war, Shames worked for the National Security Agency as an expert on Middle Eastern affairs. He also served in the US Army Reserve Division and later retired as a Colonel. Easy Company was the subject of Stephen Ambroses’ 1992 book Band of Brothers, on which the HBO miniseries was based. The 2001 miniseries, created by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, followed Easy Company from its formation in Georgia in 1942 until the war ended in 1945. Shames was played by British actor Joseph May. Shames is survived by his sons Douglas and Steven, four grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Va. On Sunday morning, the funeral home announced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/edward-shames-last-band-of-brothers-officer-dies-at-99 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos