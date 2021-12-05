Entertainment
Simmie is living the Hollywood dream
Since then, the 25-year-old from Dudley has made her mark on stage and on screen.
Living and working in LA is a dream come true, Simmie told Weekend. I always knew that being an actress would be hard work, but when I was younger I don’t think I could have even imagined the amount of work I had to put in.
But I wouldn’t change it for the world. I have worked very hard to get to where I am and will continue to work hard for as long as I can. To the outside world, Hollywood has the personality of being all glamorous and sparkling, but underneath there is so much more.
Hollywood is the team that works tirelessly to make films, the actors who spend long hours on set, the screenwriters who spend months creating a masterpiece, and the people who inspire every story that comes to life. I feel so blessed to be here, and I don’t take my place here lightly. As a Native American woman in Hollywood, I constantly work so that I can tell the stories that portray people like me and highlight topics that don’t get enough attention, she explains.
Former Catholic school student Bishop Milner knew she wanted to be an actress from a young age.
I loved doing shows in my living room to make my family laugh, it was so good to entertain them. I copy all the dance moves of Bollywood actresses, and I remember watching Angelina Jolie in Lara Croft and knew I wanted to do exactly what she was doing and portray a strong woman on camera like that.
While doing research in universities, she discovered the New York Film Academy. After numerous auditions, she was accepted and graduated three years later, with her BA in Fine Arts for Performing Arts and Performance for Film.
The training was very hands-on at NYFA, says Simmie. I had several stage and film study classes, where I trained and performed with other actors and showed shows in theaters in Los Angeles. I had classes in theater, history, film studies, business in film, and scriptwriting as well. I was fortunate enough to take some of our training courses on the Universal Studios backlot, where we not only played, but took on different tasks as part of a film crew.
During my time at NYFA, I also fell into directing and stage management. I’ve put on various shows like Sarah Kane’s Crave and Circle of Life: An Adaptation of The Lion King.
Among the highlights of her career so far, she has produced and starred in a multi-award winning film titled Honor. The story of a homosexual Native American girl forced into an arranged marriage has garnered worldwide attention and won numerous awards including Best Actress at the Actors Awards and Inspiring Woman in a Film at the Los Angeles Film Awards. Awards, among others. .
I put it all into this performance and this story, and receiving the praise I received was so special to me because I knew that myself and the rest of the cast and crew had done this story justice. important.
It is very important for me to educate through my art, and I wanted this story to be heard by the world and to represent women who have been silenced or who are too afraid to speak. I wanted them to know that they are not alone. Forced marriage is such a common thing in places like India, but it’s also so common in England and the United States and there is a need for more awareness, Simmie told Weekend.
She has also appeared in award-winning films such as Sheepskin, Lucid Letter and Empty, as well as the Speechless TV show, starring Minnie Driver and John Ross Bowie.
Acting in Speechless was very memorable as I worked with amazing actors and crew. It was a real honor to be a part of this TV show, says Simmie, who attended Jessons Elementary School.
Her most recent project was Tomorrow, a fantasy drama about a girl who keeps waking up in other people’s bodies and trying to find her way home, which is slated for release in early 2023.
While living in LA, she also performed in numerous theater productions. The theater will always be my first love, and there is no greater feeling than working with a group of people for months to bring a play to life and then performing it in front of an audience, says Simmie. She has also been successful in the commercial world, representing brands across the globe including CVS Beauty, Wayfair, Hairstory, Korres, Lange Hair, and Dermalogica Beauty.
Being the face of CVS Beauty was so memorable. The most rewarding part of being a part of that commercial was being one of the faces that will inspire younger and older women to be happy and comfortable in their own skin, Simmie told Weekend.
While she’s incredibly grateful for every opportunity that comes her way, she plans to someday star in an action-packed movie directed by Tarantino.
The reason is that I want young Indian girls to watch me play someone so strong, and believe they can do it too! I want to continue to be a role model. I grew up watching action packed movies with my dad and of course joining the 007 family has always been a dream of mine, and I hope that someday it will come true. My biggest dream would be to work with the UN and other organizations on human rights and forced marriage. I want to travel to third world countries and help victims have the right to their dreams.
