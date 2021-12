Disney Appoints Susan Arnold Chairman of Board, Replacing Iger | Business

LOS ANGELES Walt Disney Co. has appointed longtime board member Susan Arnold to replace Bob Iger when he leaves the company at the end of this year. Iger served as general manager of Burbank entertainment colossus for 15 years before being replaced by Bob Chapek in February 2020. Iger has served as Chairman of the Board since 2012 and received the title of Executive Chairman following the appointment of Chapeks, a position in which he continued to oversee the creative direction of the company. Chapek was then elected to the company’s board of directors. In Arnold, Disney chose a company veteran as Igers’ successor. Arnold has been a member of the Disney Board of Directors for 14 years and has been the Independent Lead Director since 2018. The board transition is the latest step in a larger change of custody at Disney as several top executives follow Iger out the door. Alan Horn, the former president of the Disney studios division, announced his retirement in October after handing over the reins to his colleague Alan Bergman. Powerful PR chief Zenia Mucha and General Counsel Alan Braverman are also leaving. Other notable departures include Searchlight Pictures presidents Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley. Iger is leaving Disney for good at a critical time as Chapek tries to turn the company into a bigger streaming giant. The company’s flagship streaming service, Disney +, launched in November 2019 and has seen tremendous growth during the pandemic, but its ability to attract new subscribers has recently been hampered by a shortage of fresh content. This led to nervousness among investors who feared Disney could meet its goal of reaching 230-260 million subscribers by 2024. Arnold brings decades of corporate experience to his senior position. She was previously an operational executive at private equity firm The Carlyle Group from 2013 until this year. She has also held executive positions at Procter & Gamble and was a director of McDonalds Corp. and NBTY Inc. 2021 Los Angeles Times. Visit to latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

