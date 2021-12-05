Actor Kal Penn to play Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia on the big screen

If you’re a Toronto Raptors fan, you know Nav Bhatia, the upbeat, enthusiastic and die-hard fan known as Superfan.

Soon many more people will know about Bhatia as well, as Hollywood is about to tell her life story on the big screen.

The deadline reported on Thursday that a biopic on Bhatia is in preparation and actor Kal Penn fromHarold and Kumar the film series should play the sports fan.

“His story of perseverance and unity is amazing, and I’m super excited to bring his super fan story to the (super?) Big screen,” tweeted Penn, who will also be producing the film.

Many of us are basketball fans, but there is only one @superfan_nav! His story of perseverance and unity is incredible, and I’m super excited to bring his super fan story to the (super?) Big screen. https://t.co/aKGjMi1JWr –@kalpenn

Bhatia seems to be just as thrilled as Penn with the project.

“Superfan is going Hollywood!” he tweeted on Thursdayand.

The Deadline report says a screenwriter and director are still in demand for the Superfan movie, which will be produced by Stampede Ventures.

An email sent to Stampede Ventures did not receive an immediate response on Saturday.

For those who can’t wait to see Bhatia’s story on the big screen, there’s a new documentary about her journey from newcomer to Canada in the 1980s to the pop culture phenomenon, now airing on CBC Gem.