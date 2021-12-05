CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal

NEW YORK >> CNN fired presenter Chris Cuomo after details emerged of how he helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced allegations of sexual harassment earlier this year.

The network suspended Chris Cuomo earlier in the week from investigating his involvement in his brother’s defense.

“We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review and terminated it, effective immediately,” CNN said in a statement. “During the process of this review, additional information came to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate if necessary. “

The network did not immediately release further details.

Chris Cuomo said on Twitter that he is proud of the work he has done within the network.

“This is not how I want my time on CNN to end, but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me say now, as disappointing as it may be, I couldn’t be more proud of the Cuomo Prime Time team and the work we did as CNN’s # 1 show in the most competitive time slot, ”he said.

As women have come forward accusing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, her brother, despite being a CNN presenter, asked for information on the accusers and reported to governor’s staff on what he was doing. was learning.

He was actively involved in crafting their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for State Attorney General Letitia James. His office discovered that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Chris Cuomo had previously admitted speaking to his brother and offering him advice when the governor faced harassment charges. But more details have emerged on the help he provided. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.