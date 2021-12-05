CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother amid sex assault scandal





CNN pullsChris cuomo several days later hang anchor for intimately helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, overcome sexual harassment scandals. The cable news network tweeted about his dismissal on Saturday, saying his dismissal was “effective immediately.” “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further assessment of new information revealed regarding his involvement in his brother’s defense,” the statement read. “We hired a respected law firm to conduct the review and fired him.” Cuomo responded to his termination on Twitter describing the decision as “disappointing”. “This is not how I want my time on CNN to end, but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” he wrote. “I couldn’t be prouder of the Cuomo Prime Time crew and the work we did as CNN’s # 1 show in the most competitive time slot.” He added: “I owe them all and I will miss this special group of people who have done such an important job.” According to dozens of transcripts, video interviews and text messages released by the New York attorney general’s office on Monday, Chris Cuomo used his media “sources” and “other reporters” to investigate the women who accused him. brother, who was then governor of New York, from sexual harassment. CNN hung anchor on Tuesday “indefinitely” after discovering documents released by the attorney general’s office. Cuomo addressed his suspension on his Sirius XM radio show on Wednesday, calling the disciplinary action taken against him “embarrassing.” Following:CNN’s Chris Cuomo used his media sources to get information about his brother Andrew’s accusers “It hurts to say it. It’s embarrassing. But I understand it. And I understand why some people feel what I did for what I did. I have apologized in the past, and I do. really thinks, ”Cuomo said on hisSiriusXM radio show.“The last thing I wanted to do was compromise one of my coworkers and do something other than help.” Following:Chris Cuomo says CNN suspension for helping brother Andrew with scandal “embarrassing” While Chris Cuomo admitted on air in May that he had helped his brother and said it was a mistake, Monday’s records showed a larger role that had previously been revealed, such as texting to key advisers and advisers to the governor and try to talk to other reporters about upcoming stories. “When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brothers’ staff, he broke our rules and we publicly acknowledged him. But we also appreciated the unique position he found himself in and understood his need to. putting family first and work second, “CNN said. statement on his suspension said. The “Cuomo Prime Time” presenter had been a part of the news network for eight years, making his debut with CNN’s “New Day with AlisynCamerota” in 2013. Since then, he’s gotten his own prime-time slot show. 9 AND becoming the best of the network. anchor. Contributing: Cydney Henderson; Joseph Spector New York State Team

